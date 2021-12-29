Terry Boyles: Deflated leadership and rising inflation

Concern is rising about high inflation during the rapid recovery from the COVID-19 recession. The (supposedly independent) Fed has already violated its own benchmarks for fighting inflation when it gets above 2%. Where are the higher interest rates to tamp down demand?

When we bordered on deflation (<0% inflation) a few years ago, Trump’s tax cuts for corporations were implemented, just the opposite of what was needed spending by government and consumers. Now, with demand sky high and unemployment low, it’s not hard to imagine how the demented stock market would react to a little common sense move from the Fed.

But to those who criticize Joe Biden’s apparent lack of alarm at the increasing household budget squeeze, the White House is entirely correct to under-react to inflation.

Inflation is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Once people really believe they must “buy now before it gets more expensive,” they will, and inflation is more likely to become endemic.

We need cooler heads to suggest we chill our consumptive desires, hence the lack of obvious hand wringing at the top. The current shortages and consequent price increases will be temporary … if we believe it.





Unfortunately, the bully pulpit, and the real power of presidential leadership has been diluted by the previous administration’s continuous stream of lamentable lies, culminating with two doozies, the “COVID hoax” and the “Big Steal.”

One wonders what the job of an American president can be now. No one actually listens anymore.

Terry Boyles lives in Penn Valley.