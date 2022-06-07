Terence McAteer: It’s 1857 all over again

Just when you think America is coming unglued, socially and economically spiraling beyond recognition, enter an historian to remind us that history does, in fact, repeat itself. I can’t get 1857 out of my mind these days.

Let’s explore that year:

The country had recently elected a Democrat as president who was one of the most politically experienced politicians of his time. James Buchanan was popular and well liked when he assumed the presidency, but that support quickly eroded. He had been secretary of state, U.S. ambassador to Russia and England, a congressman and U.S. senator. Buchanan also enjoyed both houses of Congress being under Democratic control.

The election the previous year had seen the demise of the mainstream opposition parties which were in the process of morphing into a new party. Both the mainstream Whig and Know Nothing parties became usurped by the brand new Republican Party whose candidate, John C. Fremont, was a brash, well-connected outsider who intended to drain the swamp and turn Washington, D.C., upside down.

The U.S. Supreme Court made the most unpopular and consequential decision of the century in 1857, which set off a political firestorm. Chief Justice Roger Taney and his court handed down the Dred Scott decision that was a setback for the rights of individuals. The court concluded that an escaped slave who entered a free state was considered chattel and, as such, must be returned to their slaveholder. Condemnation was vocal and swift and placed an even larger political wedge into an already fractured nation.

Unrestrained immigration was causing class and ethnic clashes, which fostered resentment toward the new immigrants. The Irish Potato Famine of the 1850s was causing hordes of uneducated and poor Irish Catholic immigrants to flee to America for mere survival. White Anglo-Saxon Protestant Americans feared for their jobs and feared that the social fabric of this nation was unraveling with the rush of these heathen immigrants to our shores.

The first year of the presidency was unexpectedly interrupted by a severe economic downturn, which mired the president and Congress into dealing with economic solutions instead of handling the more important social issues at hand.

The Panic of 1857, caused by rampant speculation of railroad stocks and bonds, helped cause a banking collapse. Unemployment and a Wall Street downturn severely hampered the business community, and the inability of Buchanan’s administration to lesson the panic helped in turning the public sour toward the Democratic Party.

Most importantly, the mood of the country was extremely pessimistic, believing that the country was becoming unglued and spiraling out of control. The Republican and Democratic parties were deadlocked and deeply divided.

Everyone at the time questioned whether our democratic “experiment” could withstand the turmoil. The outcome three years later was the horrendous Civil War. We barely survived that conflict and are still today living with much of the fallout from that deadly internal war.

History is supposed to teach us lessons, and we are supposed to learn from those lessons so as to never repeat our past mistakes. The question is: Can we, our American citizenry, learn from 1857 and apply those lessons to 2022?

The eternal optimist in me says, “Certainly we can or I wouldn’t have been a student of history.” I believe this democracy is both malleable and repairable, but it takes effort from all of its citizens to save it from the 1860 cliff that many saw in 1857. As we then learned, we can’t wait for Washington to solve our ills, and we can’t wait until we reach the cliff.

I can see that cliff, and so can you, and I’m not willing to let others decide our collective fate. I hope you feel the same.

If so, begin now by toning down the rhetoric; reach out to those whose views are contrary to yours and listen; open your hearts and your homes to your friends; and family to escape your pandemic blasé of apathy and, most importantly, use the 1857 example as a means to recommit your dollars, your time, your voice and your actions toward preserving our cherished, democratic principles.

Sit yourself down and make out a plan of action of what you are willing to do to save this country. Whether you start from the right or from the left, we are a nation founded on the basic principle of ”E Pluribus Unum.” This Latin concept professes the fact that from many we are one.

We are one people who, while having different beliefs, customs, religions, ethnicities, etc., all are able to come together with one voice. Our success as a democracy has been built upon compromise as a people and seeking commonality for the goodness of the whole.

This is the most valuable principle of this nation, which we seem to have forgotten as we have regressed into our own political tribes. I assure you, if we all begin practicing E Pluribus Unum, our lives and our nation will heal.

Terence McAteer is a history teacher and former county superintendent of schools. He resides in Grass Valley.