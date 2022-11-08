Terence K. McAteer: New stats for political junkies

The big winner in Nevada County party registration over the past two years is “No-Party Preference” with over 1100 locals joining a growing distrust in both major parties according to data released this week by the California Secretary of State. “No-Party Preference” voters now represent 15 percent of the local electorate.

The Democratic Party’s 40 percent registration numbers continues to widen their distance locally with the Republican Party who shrank by 762 voters to 32 percent of the electorate.

Other local big winners of this two year comparison report, covering the period of September 2020 to September 2022, were the Libertarian Party whose membership grew 280 voters to 1240. The Green Party also gained with 82 new voters to 702 members.

Statewide statistics show that more Californians, as a percentage, are registered to vote than in over a century. Eighty-one percent of Californians are registered which represents a ten percent improvement over the past 20 years. The state has continued to get bluer at a more rapid rate than in the previous three decades. Democratic registration grew by nearly two million voters over the past four years. Democrats now comprise 47 percent of the electorate with Republican registration continuing a downward trend to 23 percent. “No Party Preference” is close behind at 22 percent.

To no surprise, Nevada County has one of the highest percentage of older voters in the state. Thirty-four percent of local voters are over the age of 65 while 18 to 25 year olds only comprise seven percent of the local electorate. Statewide, youth are allowed to register to vote prior to the 18th birthday. Of the pre-registration youth who are choosing a party but no yet able to vote, 46 percent have become Democrats, 15 percent Republicans and 30 percent “No Party Preference.”

The three cities in Nevada County all have vastly more Democratic Party registrants. Grass Valley has 1000 more Democrats than Republicans. Democrats have over a 2 to 1 margin in Truckee and nearly 4 to 1 in Nevada City.

As for County Supervisorial districts, Supervisors Hall and Bullock represent overwhelmingly Democratic dominated districts. Ed Scofield represents the only district with more Republican voters. Supervisor Miller’s district has a 1200 vote majority of Democrats and Supervisor Hoek has an equally divided district between Democrats and Republicans.

San Francisco County remains the county with the highest percentage of Democratic voters at 63 percent followed closely by most every Bay Area county. Lassen is the most Republican county in the state with 55 percent registrants joining the GOP and closely followed by Modoc and Shasta.

The areas of the state which found the greatest percentage increase of voter registration are those counties with high Latino populations. In the past four years, voter registration in Merced, Riverside, Madera and San Benito Counties each grew by 30 percent.

Terence K. McAteer lives in Grass Valley.