Terence K. McAteer: Fake news again on the fire tax

The far right loves to cry “fake news” to everything the group disagrees with that comes from reputable sources. The same local “fake news” far-right contingent is out after Measure V — the sales tax measure to combat wildfires. Remember, these are the same folks that brought you the Jason Tedder for clerk/recorder campaign. As it was then, the group is the same creator of “fake news.” As a local myth buster, I will delve into the three prevailing myths that have been created:

Myth No. 1: Measure V funds will go into the dark hole called the County General Fund.

Reading the county ordinance would be a good place to start to dispel this myth (see readynevadacounty.org for the facts). The measure has three “checks and balances” in place to satisfy those conspiracy theorists. It calls for (1) all funds received to the auditor-controller to be placed in a separate account under the Office of Emergency Services; (2) a seven-member Citizens Oversight Committee will be appointed to oversee and monitor all income and expenditures created by the half-cent sales tax increase; and (3) an annual audit will be performed of the account by an independent, outside auditor.

Myth No. 2: Measure V’s election should be a special tax not a general tax.

Having Measure V as a special tax places unreasonable and rigid constraints on expenditures. Combating wildfires needs flexibility. Nevada County might need $1 million from the fund to match a $4 million federal or state wildfire prevention grant; a special tax would not allow this. A large swath of Alta Sierra might burn down, so the fund might be tapped to assist displaced homeowners with food and temporary housing; a special tax would not allow this. The measure creates a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) comprised of local first responders to create an annual expenditure plan that demands constant monitoring and flexibility. The TAC needs this flexibility so that these experts can properly respond to the needs of wildfire prevention and suppression; a special tax does not allow this. As Ronald Reagan often said, “trust but verify.” I trust our local responders to manage Measure V funds to meet the needs of this community, which, obviously, the conspiracy theorists do not.

Myth No. 3: Measure V’s passage will drive people to flee to Roseville to shop.

A thorough review of fiscal studies would be a good place to start to dispel this myth. Let’s begin with the Northwestern School of Management study on the topic that concluded, “Researchers saw no impact on household spending habits four months to a year after a sales-tax increase.” Even the Republican-supported Tax Foundation (taxfoundation.org ) found sales tax increases to be “at low rates with small changes, the effects are essentially zero.” Finally, a sale tax increase study focusing on the effects to small towns by University of Indiana Professors Kurt Zorn and John Mikesale again concluded “negligible” impacts upon the local economy. Furthermore, if you are ignorant enough to shop in Roseville because of our sales tax rates, all of your supposed “savings” just got eaten up by the cost of gas getting there!

Poof! The “No” campaign just went up in smoke, like we will all do if we don’t pass Measure V.

Terry McAteer lives in Nevada County