George Boardman: Tedder displays his true colors

Finding an additional 8,948 votes for county clerk/recorder candidate Jason Tedder proved to be a bridge too far for SoCal political carpetbagger Randy Economy, but the dust-up provided insight into the character of the person 7,843 voters thought should win the race.

Ever since Economy teamed up with Tedder to requested a recount July 4 (talk about irony!), the local runner-up has remained in the shadows, ignoring media requests for comment.

It wasn’t until Economy pulled the plug July 11 that Tedder addressed the issue in an email to the county. Naturally, the whole thing was the fault of Clerk/Recorder Gregory Diaz.

“(Diaz) deliberately leaked this story to the press and slandered the intent of a lawful action which has directly resulted in my being harassed by email and phone,” he wrote.

You got it wrong again, Jason. Diaz merely reported what you and Economy were up to; it’s called transparency, something you claimed to want during the campaign. As for being harassed: Maybe that’s because voters find it hard to believe the result was suspect in a race where the winner received 68% of the votes.

When he pulled the plug, Economy said the recount was “never specifically about the outcome of the election” and that he wanted to make a point about the process, according to The Los Angeles Times.

That wasn’t the tune he was singing when the request for a recount surfaced, saying he believes there are voter inconsistencies in Nevada County. Like Tedder, he has never come up with specifics.

“I’ve been doing this since 1985,” he told The Union. “What happens in Nevada County is happening everywhere.” Economy said he has followed our politics for over two years, and has been in contact with Tedder for several months.

“I’ve been really concerned about how this small county is emblematic of many small counties in California,” Economy said. “Just my observations and dealings with agencies such as this.”

The recount request was legitimate, he said, but “everybody who was involved in this process was laughed at, ridiculed, screamed at by this one county clerk’s office,” The Times reported. Diaz’s fault again.

Diaz had a different take on the aborted recount. “The purpose here was disruption, and it’s all designed to muddle trust in our office,” he told The Times. “Now we basically get stiffed for the prep time” to conduct the recount, which he estimated at about $10,000.

With a large portion of conservatives buying into Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged (some polls include more than half of Republicans in that camp), states controlled by Republicans are trying to make it more difficult for people who tend to lean liberal — that is, minorities — to vote.

They haven’t made much headway in true-blue California, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying. There has been a low-intensity guerrilla war against Diaz for several years, and local conservatives were so desperate to remove any influence he had over the election process, they consolidated around a candidate with zero qualifications for the job. The only redeeming value Tedder had was that he wasn’t endorsed by Diaz.

The Nevada County Republican Central Committee backed Tedder in the non-partisan race, and even included a link to a site run by attorney Barry Pruett to report election day skullduggery. Apparently nobody found any.

Several leading lights in the local GOP backed their convictions with cash. They included party chair Bob Hren, who contributed $1,249 to Americans for Good Government, which spent more than $8,000 on a racist hit piece that served to solidify support around winner Natalie Adona.

Others with links to the local GOP included Susan Walsh, described as a self-employed researcher, and John Young, who runs the central committee’s web page. Each contributed $2,022 to Tedder’s cause.

Then there was $2,000 from Pruett, who never got over his thrashing by Diaz at the polls in 2010; $1,500 from Tea Party stalwart Eddie Garcia; and $3,000 from the self-described “esteemed” political action committee of the Nevada County Contractors Association. Friar Tuck’s owner Ken Paige chipped in $1,200.

What they got for their money was a candidate who apparently had visions of turning the Clerk/Recorder’s Office into a personal gravy train, as suggested in an email to county Human Resources Director Steve Rose five days before the election that was unearthed by YubaNet.

Tedder asked if an assistant department head could be hired without a competitive hiring process, and whether an elected department head could hire their spouse “directly under his/her supervision.” (The answer to both questions was “no.”)

The clerk recorder and his top assistant are paid more than $412,000, but who knows? Maybe Tedder’s wife is more qualified for the office than he is.

You have to wonder how some of our elected officials, particularly Supervisors Ed Scofield and Dan Miller, decided to back Tedder. If the supervisors were interviewing candidates to fill the clerk/recorder position, they wouldn’t give Tedder the time of day. Their support for him can be traced to their animus toward Diaz, hardly a good reason to back anybody.

When he first announced his candidacy for the office last winter, Tedder said the job was one of the few positions the common man could qualify for. Local conservatives are going to have to raise the bar for candidates if they want to see a change in four years.

