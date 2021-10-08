Ted Henwood: Public health officer should be held accountable

Many people of Nevada County remain grievously concerned with comments made by our public health officer, Dr. Scott Kellermann during a recent public meeting: “As we talk about in the Spanish flu, public health officers used to pack heat and if you weren’t wearing a mask you know — swift justice.” (He gestures and imitates the sound of a gun) “We’re not thinking about that right now, are we?”

It appears he was referring to a report published in the Bellingham Herald newspaper. Headline: “’Refuses to Don Influenza Mask; Shot by Officer.’” On Oct. 27, 1918, a special officer for the board of health named Henry D. Miller shot and severely wounded James Wisser in front of a downtown drug store following Wisser’s refusal to don an influenza mask.

Thus, many people of Nevada County have taken Kellermann’s statement and gesture to mean he may in the future advocate the use of gun violence with swift justice by armed health officers against Nevada County residents in order to enforce mask mandates.

Yet during a recent Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, Board Chair Dan Miller defended Kellermann’s “swift justice” threat with a statement prepared by county legal counsel: “Last week YubaNet sponsored a town hall meeting to provide updates on COVID-19. I saw the video, by the way. Dr. Kellermann made a comment referencing the Spanish flu pandemic a 100 years ago that public health officers were allowed to carry weapons, a practice that thankfully ended long ago. This comment was in reference to past history, and in no way implied … resorting to force is appropriate. Unfortunately, his comment was taken out of context.”

Dr. Kellermann’s comment of which Chair Miller refers to as “out of context” was made on YubaNet.com during a Nevada County-sponsored town hall meeting about issuance of fines “on the spot” for people not donning masks. The panelists were YubaNet owner Pascale Fosshueller, Health & Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruber, and Public Health Officer Dr. Trochet.





Thus, Kellerman’s comment was made in this context: During a public meeting of county health officials discussing the enforcement of mask mandates. And thus, at least some people fail to comprehend how Kellermann’s threat of gun violence can possibly be understood as taken “out of context.”

This concern has been repeatedly vocalized at several Board of Supervisors meetings by upset residents. The following statements were made during public comments at the Aug. 14 meeting:

Denise Bilberg commented, “A statement like that could incite … violence against those who are not wearing a mask or that are not vaccinated. … In fact, yesterday somebody walked into Cal Organics and pulled out a taser (and threatened people) because they were not wearing a mask. We cannot have someone in a position of authority that does not recognize his responsibility to protect all the people he serves.”

Erin Regan stated, “The video (since removed from Yubanet) doesn’t seem like it was so innocent. What are you trying to cover up?”

Reneitte Senum declared, “I am asking for (Kellermann’s) resignation, and there are a lot of people (behind) me asking the same.” The statement was followed with enthusiastic applause.

Ken Paige spoke on behalf of the Restoration Coalition regarding Kellermann’s “swift justice” threat: “It’s absolute insanity, it’s criminal, and he needs to resign.”

During the Sept 14 board meeting, Chair Miller stated: “Regarding the Board of Supervisors, we have absolutely no authority of what (Kellermann) does. … All we do in regards to the public health officer is approve contracts and pay scale. The Board of Supervisor gives no direction to the public health officer whatsoever. It was set up that way, so he can act independently of any political pressure. … We have no authority.”

Yet, why is the board chair reading a public statement prepared by their legal counsel defending Kellermann’s threat of gun violence against the people of Nevada County? Is this not in fact political pressure by the Board of Supervisors in favor of Kellermann’s statement? And why was the video removed from the town hall public record? Further effort to protect Kellermann?

People are demanding Dr. Kellermann step forward and explain himself, or Kellermann needs to be held accountable by the Board of Supervisors in order to quell the outcry of the people our elected officials represent — or Kellermann needs to resign his position simply because he poses an ongoing and real threat to the people of Nevada County.

Ted Henwood lives in Nevada City.