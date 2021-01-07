Take note: Federalist Paper No. 10

The current state of affairs with the Republican Party is actually quite frightening and dangerous for our federal republic form of representative democracy. This is evidenced by more and more well known and lesser known centrist Republicans leaving the party and either moving independent or for some, actually changing to the Democratic Party because of the carnage they see unfolding in the aftermath of the recent election. Check the Lincoln Project for verification.

It would serve this current faction of the Republican Party that is fully on board with the current Trumpian philosophy to sit down and read Federalist Paper No. 10, by James Madison. Federalist 10 is on majority rule, and freedom for minorities.

It begins: “Among the numerous advantages provided by a well constructed union, none deserves to be more accurately developed than its tendency to break and control the violence of faction.” Madison goes on to say, “The instability, injustice and confusion introduced into the public councils have in truth been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished.”

This is what Madison was warning about in 1788 and it is exactly what we are witnessing first hand today with this bizarre fiasco taking place 50 days after the election has been called, perpetrated by the current occupant of the White House with full and total support of a destructive cabal of select Republican legislators and complicit citizen plebeians who have taken on a seditious course to overturn a national referendum on Trump’s miserable attempt to govern or lead these past four years.

Madison writes: “By a faction, I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to majority or minority of the whole who are united or activated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community. There are two methods of curing the mischiefs of faction: the one, by removing its causes; the other, by controlling its effects.”

It is puzzling that this faction of Trump outliers — who of course claim Republican allegiance, who always wave the American flag, and who wear their patriotism on their sleeve, as if some red badge of courage, and claim to espouse undying support for America and its values and traditions — would support a ludicrous, authoritarian, banana republic-style movement in a two-bit move to mount a coup, of sorts, to overturn a national election and brutishly disallow, tens of millions of votes.

This doesn’t sound too American to me, and it doesn’t sound too Republican to me, either, at least not the mainstream centrist Republican party of Abraham Lincoln. This whole fiasco is a disgrace to the principles of the United States and to the Republican Party.

Factional Trumpist Republicans would do well to grab a copy of the Federalist Papers and bone up on what real patriotism and constitutionalism is all about, directly from the founders’ intentions and thinking. Otherwise, they are just showing their ignorance and following some factional leader bent on maintaining power and holding on to a job he doesn’t even want or is capable of doing.

This begs the question: Why would someone want to hold a job they don’t want? Might it be because they don’t want to face possible ramifications that may come their way without the immunity the Oval Office brings?

Joe D’Andrea lives in Penn Valley