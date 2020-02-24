Suicide Prevention Task Force: Help is available in our Nevada County community

Like many of us, you or your family may have been touched by someone who died by suicide or has had thoughts of suicide. It may be someone you’ve identified with from afar whose death draws national headlines, or it may be someone much closer to home. You are not alone.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 4% of all people in the U.S. experience thoughts of suicide in a given year. The stigma surrounding suicide keeps many people from asking for help, and it also keeps the possibility that someone could be struggling with thoughts of suicide from entering the mind of those closest to them.

Most people experiencing thoughts of suicide will never act on their thoughts and only a very small percentage will die by suicide. Still, we continue to lose too many loved ones to suicide. It is the goal of the Suicide Prevention Task Force — a coalition of organizations, agencies and individuals working locally to prevent suicide in Nevada County — to reduce the number of suicides through public education and training.

Research tells us there are actions people can take to help prevent suicide. In Nevada County, we are fortunate to have many local and national resources to support people experiencing thoughts of suicide. These resources include both in-person support as well as crisis lines, text lines and other online services.

Research has also shown that crisis lines save lives. Local and national crisis lines are available to support people experiencing thoughts of suicide. The Nevada County Local Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 530-265-5811 for phone counseling and connections to additional local crisis and mental health supports.

The National Suicide Lifeline is also available 24/7 at 800-273-8255. In addition to the primary lifeline, it also provides specialized lifeline services for veterans (800-272-8255, press 1) and Spanish speakers (888-628-9454) and has connections to other resources on its website (suicidepreventionlifeline.org).

Between July 2018 and June 2019, nearly 1,000 callers from Nevada County reached out to the National Suicide Lifeline looking for help, including more than 300 veterans. We are grateful that more people are reaching out for help, since it can save a life.

For individuals interested in learning more about the signs of suicide and how to support friends and family who might be struggling, Nevada County Public Health offers free suicide prevention trainings, from a one-hour introduction to the signs of suicide to a two-day intensive course on suicide intervention. Information on the signs of suicide are also available on the state’s Know the Signs website (suicideispreventable.org).

In addition to trainings and hotlines, The Union recently profiled the Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) — a four-bed mental health urgent care available to people experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis — which is located to the left of the Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley. The CSU is a 24-hour facility open for walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outside those hours, the CSU’s services can be accessed through the Hospital’s Emergency Department. Each month the CSU serves between 50 to 80 residents to reduce suicide and psychiatric hospitalizations.

The pain and loss that can lead someone to consider suicide are real, as is the stigma that keeps so many from accessing life-saving resources. Thankfully, there are ways we can try to help — by learning about the signs of suicide and the resources available to help those in our community who are struggling.

To learn more about suicide prevention resources, contact Toby Guevin, suicide prevention coordinator with Nevada County Public Health at toby.guevin@co.nevada.ca.us or 530-265-7018. Submitted on behalf of the Suicide Prevention Task Force by Amanda Wilcox, community member; Curtis McMullan, Nevada County Behavioral Health; Rev. Gary N. Brown, Emmanuel Episcopal Church; Julianne Henry, Nevada Joint Union High School District; Priya Kannall, Nevada County Behavioral Health; Rachel Roos LCSW, Victor Community Support Services; Rocio Mojica-Bierwirth, Family Resource Center; Sandy Farley RN, Sierra Mental Wellness Group; Shellee Sepko LMFT, What’s Up Wellness; Sophie Lake, Crisis Stabilization Unit.