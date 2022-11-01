Sue Clark: Teen stage fighting (What could go wrong?)

“Tybalt, Mercutio, the prince expressly hath forbidden bandying in Verona streets!” (Romeo and Juliet, Act 3 Scene 1) Ignoring the Saturday Market, I stroll over to the Dollar Store. Piled in wiggly disarray on an outside table are turquoise pool noodles, unwanted for the fall season and one dollar each. I pull out two noodles and look for a victim.

A man wearing a “Call me Grandpa” shirt tries to enter the store; I block him, tossing him a pool noodle. “Will you help me see if these can be swords? I ask him. In seconds we are swordfighting. Thrust! Parry! I push him back towards the store entrance. I do that circle-y thing around his head, but he parries again.

He forces me to retreat. I push him back with a series of rapid noodle smacks. “Turn thee,” Benvolio, I say,” and look upon thy death.” Ultimately I don’t slay him, and allow him to escape into the store. The following Tuesday, I sit with my beginning drama class, consisting of mostly freshmen girls, many of whom are unfamiliar with Romeo and Juliet.

They have already split off into pairs and performed the balcony scene as well as the party scene where Romeo and Juliet meet fall instantly in love. We’ve discussed the lengthy time required for teen brains to mature. We’ve tossed around impulsivity and parental autocracy. We agree Romeo is immature and a bit stalker-ish. Time to act. Where are the “swords”? “Give me those noodles,” I say.

They are all bopping each other over the head and poking their neighbor in the stomach. One girl has the noodle around her waist as a fetching belt. Another is wearing hers as a necktie. They loudly reject the noodles and want to bring lightsabers. “You all have lightsabers?” I ask. They all do.

We start a read-through of the fight scene where (spoiler alert) Mercutio and Tybalt are slain. These girls are fearless. They slowly read Elizabethan as a foreign language but quickly adapt. “It’s Tih-bult”, not “Tie-bahlt” I say to one. “‘Thou means you in modern English,” I tell another.

We analyze the four main actors. Mercutio is the class clown. He jokes even as he falls to the ground and dies. “He seems ADHD,” comments one girl. “He never shuts up.” I ask them if they know a class clown. They all mention the same student. I tell them I usually end up liking that student, when I can figure out how to harness their energy. They look dubious.

Next we discuss Benvolio, the peacemaker. I explain the Latin: Ben=good and Volio=will. Goodwill! He is a rule follower. Romeo’s cousin and best friend. He’s good people. Tybalt, a Capulet, has anger issues, and disdains Benvolio as a wimp. He has not recovered from his outrage that Romeo and his Montague entourage have crashed his family’s party.

We’d probably have him in counseling today. And poor Romeo. He lives on love, having married Juliet 24 hours after meeting her. He trips dreamily over to Tybalt and says, “Hi, cousin. We’re family now.”. This is not well received. We finish the reading, ending in a couple of deaths as Shakekpeare plays so often do.

The next class the girls bring in lightsabers. “Stop it. GIve me those lightsabers until the fight scene. No! Give them to me.” I never thought I would be saying the previous sentence but here we are. (The girls have already learned how to do a fake slap, a fake sock to the face, and fake hair pulling.

It frightens me how much they like it. Because we followed a tutorial to the letter, no one was injured, except for one victim who started coughing after she socked her chest to simulate the sound of being hit.) We watch the 1969 version of the fight scene. Now we’re ready to actually sword fight.

We pair off and our number is uneven so I fight someone, too. Thrust! Parry! Circle-y thing around the head! Advance! Retreat! It frightens me how much I like it. There are some kids who don’t have class standing around watching, one boy races into the chaos and wants to fight. “No! I tell him. “You can watch but don’t bother us!” “But I want to fight,” he pleads. “Tell you what. If you keep your grades up with no behavior problems this semester, maybe you can get into drama in January. “Deal,” he replies and again tries to grab a lightsaber.

We wrap up, saving the fight scene for later. The girls are still grumbling about underage marriage and mean parents. That’s a discussion for another time. I gather the sabers and stash them with the pool noodles. “Parting is such sweet sorrow,” I tell them. “See you after break.”

Sue Clark lives in Grass Valley.