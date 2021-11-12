Sue Clark: Teaching history in English class

I don’t understand the concepts of critical race theory. I thought I did, but at an English teachers’ meeting I got shot down. I thought it meant social injustice for marginalized groups.

But critical race theory is far more complicated and difficult than I can currently comprehend. It is a graduate school-level series of classes that can take years to understand completely. So I don’t teach what I don’t understand.

That being said, when I teach a novel — any novel — I do a type of scaffolding to empower my students to read with some historical or sociological background. So, yes, I teach real history along with literature and writing.

The last whiteboard my older class covered with pre-reading ideas was on March 11, 2020 (school moved over to Zoom classes soon after).

We were preparing to read, “Things They Carried,” a novel about front line soldiers in the Vietnam War. The book itself was going to be appealing to my right-brainers, as it was a linked series of vignettes about an infantry company in the jungles of Vietnam. I expected the more analytical or structured students to be irritated at the writing, which felt at times like a fever dream with flashing images of terror, sadness and even a bit of joy and humor. Both types of kids would see the whole spectrum of war on the ground.





By “scaffolding” the lesson before I even handed out the books, I would give the students some quick talking points about a war that few of them knew about. I stood at the whiteboard and asked for any words, topics or concepts that came to mind about Vietnam.

Our class came up with several, although they admitted they did not know much about what they put on the board. Here are some of them: napalm and its effects, student antiwar activism, Vietnam War in the media, guerrilla warfare, industrial/business aspects of war, soldiers’ crimes in Vietnam, hawks vs. doves/divided America, plight of the returning veterans/PTSD, events leading to Vietnam conflict.

Then, using their competitive spirit, I took the first-come-first-served choices of groups of two or three. They will fight for their favorite topic! I call this type of preparation a “flash report.”

Not only do I not hassle the students about using phones or other devices, I encourage the groups to get together and use their phones or Chromebooks for 30 minutes or so, and be ready to stand up and share their knowledge with the class. By doing this, the kids go into the novel in a quasi-expert manner, and the entire class learns from each other.

I also assigned each student to bring in a Vietnam era song and lyric (music, of course, is always a favorite). In tandem with the social studies teacher, our students were additionally preparing to interview a Vietnam veteran (or in one case, an elderly Korean War soldier).

I don’t consider the assignment necessarily about social injustice, but it is about true history that our students need to know today. When I was in high school in the ’60s, I was not taught about the approaching Vietnam conflict (yes, I am that old and still teaching). I learned much more about it from my own students this year.

I do teach other novels that deal with racism. And I prepare the students in the same way. When my younger class (ninth and 10th grade) studied a book called, “Brown Girl Dreaming,” by Jacqueline Woodson (National Book Award Winner), we first took a look at civil rights movements in the ’50s and ’60s when the protagonist grew up.

I also was not taught about these events in high school, although they were going on around me. And again I learned what I was not taught as I taught this book about a young Black girl growing up in the deep South and then moving to Chicago.

When I teach the older students “Othello,” we also study racism in Elizabethan England. We must know this as background before understanding the horrible things the characters say to/about Othello, resulting in his troubled and ultimately tragic thought process. We also study what a sociopath is, as one of the characters in the play has “motiveless malignancy.”

I don’t know what critical race theory is, so I don’t presume to teach it. What I do teach in English, however, is factual American history.

