Stephen Michael Cobbe: Our true adversary within

Stephen Michael Cobbe in Pioneer Park on Memorial Day recounted the sacrifices made by local men in war and how that applies to civil discourse.

Editor’s note: The following is a transcription of Stephen Michael Cobbe’s Memorial Day speech.

Friends, family, countrymen … Welcome to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2655 annual Memorial Day observances here at Pioneer Park. I am honored to be here to address you fine people on this most auspicious of occasions. An initial point of order is that I am not the first Stephen Cobbe to stand before you. That distinction belongs to my son, Stephen Thomas Cobbe, who stood in this very spot to dedicate that memorial — The War on Terror — 15 years ago in 2007. It was his inspiration, leadership and tenacity, that once committed made success inevitable, all the way through to completion.

His capable wing men at the time included Vern Taylor, then Nevada City public works director; and VFW Post Commander Herb Gardner, both of whom are here today. We should note that both were handsome young men back in those carefree, bygone days. Stephen was fulfilling his Eagle Scout project as a member of Nevada City Boy Scout Troop 24.

So, here we are today, Monday, May 30, 2022 — Memorial Day. What does it all mean? How does one give context to the congressional intent behind the holiday to mourn for U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces of the United States.

Let us give it a try.

In World War II, the United States suffered 405,000 military casualties resulting in deaths in a combat zone. In Korea it was 36,500. Vietnam 58,200. Iraq/Afghanistan 7,100. Numbers being numbers, it is difficult to get one’s head wrapped around something like this.

On the other hand, in Nevada County Post 9-11 it was 5 … at least as of the date this memorial was dedicated.

Their names are prominently displayed right here on the face of the memorial: Adam Strain, “JT” Lucente, Nathan Krissoff, Sean Stokes, David Senft. JT was 19, the rest in their early to mid-20s. Son Stephen designed this memorial. It was his decision to place their names upon it. He was 13 years old at the time.

Imagine for a moment, if you will, what it must have been like for the mothers of these fine young men when they learned for the first time that they would never ever again hold their sweet baby boys in their arms, at least not on this Earth. It is when putting the paradigm in that perspective that the overwhelming magnitude of loss, grief and sacrifice comes forth front and center!

The questions then that must be asked and answered are as follows:

1. Why?

2. How can it possibly be worth the unfathomable cost?

3. How do we properly acknowledge that sacrifice in such manner that it will be remembered, honored, and cherished for the rest of time?

This is a daunting task! And it is one that may never be fully answered, but it is one that must be undertaken, nonetheless, for the simple reason: that shipmates never leave shipmates behind.

So, let us go back to the beginning: late June 1776, Philadelphia, Independence Hall, Second Continental Congress. The motion before the assembly hangs in the balance. New York is under military occupation. Several states doubt the advisability of separation from the mother country. It is then that the representative from Massachusetts gives the speech of lifetime.

John Adams was not known for his oratory. There were no records kept of the event. This was a rebel assembly. Posterity has pieced together his words from that memorable day to the letters John wrote home to his wife, Abigail, in Quincy. It went something like this:

“Objects of the most stupendous magnitude, measures which will affect the lives of millions born and unborn are now before us and we must expect a great expense of blood to obtain them. I see a new nation ready to take its place in the world. Not an empire but a republic. A republic of laws, not men. Gentlemen, we are in the very midst of revolution. The most complete, unexpected, and remarkable of any in the history of the world. How few of the human race have ever had an opportunity of choosing a system of government for themselves and their children. I am not without apprehension, but I believe Sirs that the hour has come. My judgment approves this measure and my whole hear is in it!”

Eighty-six years later, Abraham Lincoln, in the midst of the Civil War promoting the Emancipation Proclamation, fired the first dagger into the heart of human bondage and suffering when he stated that American freedom was the last best hope on Earth.

Eighty-three years after that, it was the Greatest Generation that was called upon once again to save that very same freedom on behalf of world civilization and the billions who have since followed.

Adam, JT, Nathan, Sean and David and the thousands of others are the legacy of those high ideals and dreams, for they had the courage to express what was in their hearts and to act upon those ideals, giving their lives therein to a cause that mattered, to wit: Freedom. For this we honor them once again on this day of days for now and evermore to the end of time.

Yet one must also ask: “What is the greatest threat to the memory of these five brave heroes?” Could it be the Communist Party of China, who’s questionable resume over the last 73 years includes the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and most significantly the butchering of 3,000 of her fellow citizens by the People’s Liberation Army in Tiananmen Square for practicing their version of Thomas Jefferson’s inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Are they the true adversary?

I would politely suggest to the contrary that as with all great republics that have fallen over the ages, the threat lies not from without, but within. The civil discourse within the United States today is reaching a level of dysfunction that should cause us all grave concern.

To best secure the legacy and honor the sacrifice of Adam, JT, Nathan, Sean and David so that it does in fact last to the end of times, I hearken back once again to the words of Abraham Lincoln, not his second inaugural speech — which may be the finest piece ever written in the English language, exceeding even that found in his Gettysburg Address; but instead to the closing words of his lesser known first inaugural speech, given on the eve of Civil War.

“My dissatisfied fellow-countrymen …

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies! Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

It is this kind of spirit so valiantly expressed by Nathan and his four comrades in arms that may yet save this nation.

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Stephen Michael Cobbe. Like you, I am an American, first, foremost, always, and forever! Thank you and God bless you on this Memorial Day in the year of our Lord 2022.

Stephen Michael Cobbe lives in Nevada City.