Sonia Delgadillo: School district breach of trust

“Students first” is the mantra of educators in Nevada Joint Union High School District. It has accomplished much over the past several years to make significant improvements to support learning for all students at all its schools. This has come about through the vision and cooperation among the Board of Trustees, district administrators, teachers and staff.

Putting students’ educational needs first can only come about with a respectful partnership among key players.

Let’s be clear, the current breakdown between teachers and district administration and the Board of Trustees is not about masks however often anyone, including district personnel, frame it that way.

The district had a signed memo of understanding, a binding contract, which included following state and local guidelines and the ability to renegotiate as conditions change. State guidelines were clear that masks at school were still required as of the decision communicated by the superintendent on Monday, Feb. 21, and resolved on Tuesday Feb. 22 by the Board of Trustees. Further direction by the state was expected on Feb. 28.

When the district informed its entire community that it would no longer enforce the state mandate and disregard its signed MOU, it put teachers in an untenable position and broke the trust necessary to ensure the cooperative environment that is needed to move education forward.





It is confounding why the superintendent would impose through administrative actions an agendized action item prior to the board meeting where this would have been discussed and without due process of negotiating with its teachers and staff when this is entirely possible as stated in its MOUs.

This breakdown in communication and cooperation caused a disruption in education for students and defeats the first point of the resolution, which includes the goal of “proper for the efficient administration of the affairs of the district.” It has also led to the loss of trust with teachers and staff. Finally, it has opened questions about this board.

Which and how many other laws will the board choose to ignore? Is it willing to forgo state funding that is at stake when laws are not followed? How will not following state laws impact accreditation? If, as several board members publicly stated, MOUs can be disregarded, what good is its word on any signed contract?

Of course, when grownups in our school district cannot or choose not to work collaboratively to resolve issues, it is the students who suffer.

It will take a long time and take a great deal of work to rebuild trust and faith among the superintendent, district administrators, the board, teachers, staff, and the community. I hope the district begins today the work to repair this damage.

Sonia Delgadillo lives in Grass Valley.