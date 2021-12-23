Skip Pollard: Family Christmas reflections

In her 1989 classic “Nick of Time,” recording artist Bonnie Raitt sang about aging: “No matter how you tell yourself it’s what we all go through, those lines are pretty hard to take when they’re staring back at you.” I’ve been thinking about those lyrics lately, as I see echoes of long-gone relatives in my face each time I peer into the mirror.

Growing up, I looked a lot like my father. But as I’ve aged, I’ve seen more and more maternal genetics become evident in my appearance. And with that, I’ve found myself reflecting on Christmases gone by, as it was my mother’s family with whom we spent the holidays.

My mother’s family story is a distinctly American tale. My maternal grandparents emigrated to the United States in the early 1900s to seek a better life. They landed in New Jersey as dirt-poor immigrants with scant skills but a solid belief in the American promise. Grandpa went to work in the textile mills. Grandma set up housekeeping in a two-room tenement apartment with six children already, and two more to come in the years ahead.

When Grandpa died, shortly after the last of his eight children had been born, the older siblings were pulled out of school and sent to work in New York’s garment district. Among the children now tasked with supporting the family was my mother’s older sister, Violette.

As the years passed, the family prospered. The American dream became their reality. Aunt Violette, whom we called “Tante,” had become a successful fashion designer and married a sweet and gentle man we came to know as “Unc.” Together they built a big home in northern New Jersey that became an epicenter for family gatherings. Tante became the consummate hostess and a second mother to me, as she had no children of her own.





To say Tante was generous would be an understatement. Fortunate to have become quite comfortable financially, she reveled in sharing her bounty with family and friends. And Tante’s Christmas celebrations were a veritable feast, lest anyone leave hungry or feel their culinary cravings had gone unfulfilled. Along with all the traditional American fare, the spread would include a variety of Middle Eastern dishes honoring the family’s culture: meat pies and spinach pies, stuffed grape leaves and hummus, kibbe and Syrian rice, and an abundance of wonderful Arabic sweets. And all would be served on an enormous dining room table draped with French lace and set with Limoges china and ornate silver and glassware.

But what I remember most about those Christmas celebrations isn’t the amazing spreads or the decorations or the fabulous outfits that all the women wore (and they’d all be dressed to the nines — Tante especially), but the feeling of love and togetherness that permeated the gathering of family and friends in attendance. What made it so special wasn’t the food or lavish ornamentations, but the company of people who cared for one another so deeply. And while our family may not have been perfect by a long shot, on this one day at least, Tante made it feel like we lived in a perfect world. She made us all feel special.

The last Christmas I spent with Tante, in 1978, was more subdued than most, as she was in the end-stages of cancer and we all knew it would be her last. As a gift that year she presented me with a large inlaid backgammon board that had come from Syria. Not just because I’d recently gotten into the game, but because it reflected our heritage — the old-country culture that Tante had always honored, always celebrated.

Today, that backgammon board holds a central place on a shelf in our den, among the various treasures my husband and I have accumulated. It stands as a reminder of my aunt, and of the lessons she taught me about love, gratitude and generosity, those many Christmases ago.

It reminds me of the importance of honoring our pasts and our families, and of just how special we can make each other feel with just a little kindness and some good Christmas cheer.

Skip Pollard is a member of The Union Editorial Board. He lives in Grass Valley.