Skip Pollard: Better safe than sorry

There’s been a robust discussion of late among members of The Union’s editorial board as to the necessity and efficacy of masks and other COVID-19 safety practices.

As one member pointed out, prescribed protocols have been revised numerous times over the past couple of years, with mask dictates in particular having been changed over and over again.

As a result, folks have been confused and frustrated trying to keep up with it all. Doctors and scientists issuing said directives have lost credibility with many over their repeated changes in direction.

The problem is, science isn’t an absolute, unless you’re talking about something fixed — immutable, like the speed of light or force of gravity. As we all know by now, there’s nothing fixed about the coronavirus. It’s a biological entity that like all biological entities, mutates and evolves.

And it was a total unknown when it first emerged, so medical researchers were starting from a zero-base of understanding and then playing catch up to try and keep up with the virus as it developed and became better understood. So not really surprising that scientific understanding has evolved and, with it, directives regarding safety protocols.





But still, there are many who’ve become skeptical of the science — partly because information provided has changed so much and so often; partly because there’s been a host of misinformation promulgated by certain cable news personalities and grandstanding politicians who’ve continually bashed the scientists.

And then there’s the issue of discomfort and annoyance that comes with wearing a mask — they fog up your glasses, get hot and funky smelling, get tangled in your hair or earrings ….

Wearing a mask sucks. We can all agree on that. No wonder so many are abandoning their masks. I took a cross-country flight last autumn and hated having to wear a mask for 12 hours. It was uncomfortable and annoying.

But then, there are many things in life that are uncomfortable and annoying but serve us well nonetheless. Prior to moving to California, we lived in Florida, and I had a motorcycle. In Florida, helmets aren’t required for properly insured riders over the age of 21, and there’s nothing better than the feeling of fresh air blowing through your hair as your ride helmet-free along the coast.

Helmets get hot and sweaty in the Florida heat and humidity, and your peripheral vision is restricted, limiting your view of the passing landscape. And if you take a long trip, your neck can get sore from the annoying weight on your head, and by the time you arrive at your destination you’ve got a horrible case of helmet hair.

And then there’s the issue of personal freedom, oft cited by those who prefer to ride helmet-free (not unlike those who eschew mask wearing). Regardless, I always wore my helmet, as I’d learned a valuable lesson as a younger man.

I was 23 years old and it was a sunny Sunday afternoon in New York City. I was riding my classic Triumph Bonneville up West End Avenue, going maybe 35 mph, when a guy stepped out in front of me from between two parked cars. I swerved to avoid hitting him but clipped his arm with my handlebar and lost control of the bike.

I hit the pavement, breaking my leg, and then discovered much to my surprise that the human body can bounce. One moment I was on the ground, the next I was in the air — first looking down at pavement, then up at sky, and then down at the pavement once again before I landed hard, on my head. I was dazed but alive.

And given the size of the gash in my helmet, I have to wonder if that would’ve been the case had I not been wearing a helmet.

So do helmets offer 100% protection against death if you’re in an accident? Of course not. But they decrease your chances of landing in the hospital or, worse yet, in the morgue. Kind of like masks and vaccines.

As Ben Franklin once noted, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Or as I’m fond of saying, better safe than sorry.

Skip Pollard is a member of The Union Editorial Board. He lives in Grass Valley.