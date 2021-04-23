Sierra Roots: Staying the course

Paul Cogley, left, speaks with Robert, a participant at a recent Sierra Roots lunch.



A new pandemic was declared a year ago. Suddenly, we at Sierra Roots had to update and rethink our roster of programs. Since then, we have adapted to the changing times. But come what may, the mission of Sierra Roots’ work in the community remains fixed in the same direction: We continue to take a relationship-based approach in our work with homeless people and to be dedicated to listening and collaborating with them in their quest for health, self-reliance and creating action plans for secure, safe homes.

As we faced the changing times, two things seem clear: Some of Sierra Roots’ programs could hold steadfast and true with just a few tweaks, and some programs need to be — and have been — revamped to meet new challenges.

Our hot nutritious lunch program stayed steady. For years, Sierra Roots has proudly served a weekly, delicious homemade meal to any homeless person who showed up. If any of our programs deserved the term “classic,” this was the one. The weekly meal always allowed volunteers and homeless people to break bread as a community, to network and come together.

As the pandemic rolled on, Sierra Roots volunteers continued to serve the lunch with the same high standards as always. Some adjustments were made: switching to take-out containers and monitoring social distancing. In summer, the lunches were served from fold-out tables in the church parking lot instead of Pioneer Park’s wooden picnic tables.

But the core of the program went on as always. Program coordinator Dianne Weichel and her 15 or so “lunch bunch” volunteers never skipped a beat. They prepared and served about 1,000 homemade meals over the course of the pandemic’s first year.

Our motel program was revamped. For years, a main objective of our motel program was to fill the gap when other agencies were closed. The program was always limited due to scarce funds. From the beginning, it was designed as a safety net for the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and women with children, people with disabilities, the elderly, and individuals with health risks or injuries.

In 2020, the pandemic created a huge need for non-congruent care shelter options. To meet this increased demand, Sierra Roots sought and received COVID-19-related funds to boost our motel program.

To remain nimble in the new era, we also established a unique motel committee system for timely responses to the burgeoning motel requests. The new motel committee system works like this: Volunteers meet and appoint among themselves a call master. Over the following several days, the call master speaks with homeless people who have made motel requests and places many of them in motels for stays from one night to one month, depending on their circumstances.

When the volunteers meet again, the role of call master is rotated to another volunteer. By rotating leadership in this way, the committee can operate the motel program on a daily basis all year round. From January through March, this year our database shows we engaged with over 70 homeless people seeking temporary respite from the outdoor elements.

Most homeless people reach us through our 24/7 answering service phone number. We also get a fair share of referrals from law enforcement officers, HOME Team, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, FREED, and Nevada County Behavioral Health.

In a recent example, a HOME Team case manager in her street outreach work engaged with a homeless woman in her 60s. The case manager contacted us for a motel room. We put the homeless woman in a motel that night and arranged for the first available bed at the Hospitality House shelter the next day. In this way, the three agencies worked together in rapid order to meet the community need of providing immediate shelter for a vulnerable, homeless senior woman found living on the streets.

Building trust is key. Many homeless people we work with tend to isolate in their daily lives. Some get to know Sierra Roots through the hot nutritious lunch and others through our motel programs, or we initially meet through our other programs.

No matter how we first come together, Sierra Roots will always endeavor to build trust and stay true to our relationship-building approach with homeless people who need a helping hand.

Paul Cogley is executive director of Sierra Roots. He can be reached at pcogley@hotmail.com .