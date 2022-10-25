Shirley Freriks: Re-imagining democracy

How are you doing with all the flurry around the elections? Whew! So much to think about. Being pulled this way and that. What if we were to go deeper than the election to think about the bottom line of DEMOCRACY? Isn’t that what we are really doing when we choose to vote or not vote – and what candidate will represent the desires of each of us? Who and what will uphold a moral vision for our democracy? President Lincoln said “Politics divorced from conscience is fatal to this American experiment in liberty under law.”

We are privileged to live in a democracy where we CAN have a voice – at least through our representatives. We CAN vote our preferences – and yet historically only about one third of registered voters do vote in the mid-terms. What percentage of non-voters then grumble about what happens? We are a representative democracy so we vote for the person, or persons, we think will REPRESENT us best. BUT, it is really up to each of us to do the true work of democracy to bridge the divides and live the moral vision of our founders to help actualize the opportunities and the mission of our democracy.

Let’s step out of the election flurry for a moment and look at the basic question of our democracy. What is it NOW relative to when it was begun in the United States 244 years ago? What was it supposed to BE? and DO for WE, the People? is it working for you now? How do you WANT it to be here in our community? What are you willing to DO, and BE, to help further this experiment called democracy?

Our world and our society are in a major transition. Chaos and confusion are all around us. How do we keep the democratic principles alive as a sound foundation of this nation? How do we use them to bridge the divides and forge a strong path forward that will keep this country as the land of the brave and the free? Freedom? Justice? How can we live them?

The challenge is how to work with so many people, each with their own ideas and desires. We must LISTEN to one another WITH OPEN HEARTS AND MINDS to come to understanding. A democracy needs to serve needs of all or most of the people. not just one faction that can out spend and out talk the other. How do we ensure that happens?

Where can we come together to salvage our democracy right along with salvaging our battered Earth and its resources? They both are in peril. Both need our attention.

Lots of questions to contemplate. The answers are yours to come up with. But perhaps it is really more about the questions than the answers anyway. How can we come together toward a common goal of our BEST democracy – at least for now. Together we can set positive intentions for the democracy we WANT. Focus forward and live into what we want to see happen, if not in our lifetime, for the good of our children and grandchildren.

We are all part of this grand experiment, and, with all its faults, it is still the best system in the world. Democracy is not a spectator sport. YOU matter. Your VOTE matters. Your caring and allegiance to what democracy stands for matters.

Shirley Freriks is a part of the local Elders in Action Circle of the nationwide Elders Action Network, and lives in Grass Valley.