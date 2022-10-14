Sheila Stein: SB9 and Measure W

The Nevada City City Council has adopted an initiative known as Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District (NHD) Initiative Also Known as Measure W on the November 8, 2022 Ballot for Nevada City, in an attempt to thwart State Senate Bill 9, (SB9), which would allow Auxiliary Dwelling Units (ADU) on “qualified lots” within the City limits of Nevada City, excluding the Historic District.

Several findings are inconsistent with the SB9 requirements and proponents of the initiative are deceptive:

1. Memorandum in Support of Proposed Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative. A citizen’s initiative proposed a Historic Neighborhoods District (HND) to include a large portion of Nevada City’s existing neighborhoods that are comprised of a majority of homes built more than 50 years ago. Judith Marvin, Architectural Historian, with the aid of Laurie Oberholtzer and Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, conducted a windshield survey of neighborhoods outside the downtown Historic District on May 2 and 3, 2022, identifying buildings by apparent age. Evaluating each home and building individually, (with the knowledge and permission of the owner), is the Gold Standard for historic designation. This has not been done for the HND Initiative and Measure W. None of these homes are listed in the National Register of Historic Places, (NRHP) nor the California Register of Historical Resources as is the downtown Historic District. Grass Valley spent two years categorizing their Historic Downtown. Nevada City categorized “Historic Homes” in 2 days by a casual DRIVE BY. These homes are targets to be ‘annexed’ into the Historical District without their knowledge or approval.

2. The Initiative will not impede the City’s ability to meet its regional housing needs. The submission to the City Council for approval of the initiative states: “a primary purpose of the Initiative is to prevent the use of SB 9 within the HND.” The Yes on W folks are saying “affordable housing” was removed as a criteria for SB9. There is no such thing as “affordable housing” in the State of California. Furthermore, Nevada City, due to its limited housing, drives rental and sales prices up even higher for individual homes. It’s not because developers or investors want to build within Nevada City limits to make a profit. Stated in the report: “If the Initiative is adopted and prevents the use of SB 9 in a substantial part of the City, it may violate the City’s duty to affirmatively further fair housing,” with a probable lawsuit from the State of California that the City cannot afford. The Yes on W is deception.

3. The fiscal impact of the initiative. Proponents of the initiative admit the potential elimination of only 31 units added to Nevada City as stated in the staff report due to SB9, ($9,000 annual property tax loss), not four to five homes on every lot, towering over existing homes the proponents of Yes on W shout with FEAR in their propaganda to the Peoples of Nevada City. More Deception.

4. There are 869 lots or parcels included in the proposed Historic Neighborhoods District. The initiative again states to the City Council during their approval of the initiative “only 31 units would predictably become market feasible under SB9.” WHY add 869 homes into the NHD? Preventing the limited lots with the ability to split under SB9, exhibits more City Government CONTROL over homeowners. There are restrictions in place for building approval within the City Limits under SB9 for architectural review by the city planner. Most properties cannot split, do not have the required footage for an ADU or the financial ability. In addition, adding an ADU for most homeowners could infringe on their own privacy. You will not see a line-up of property owners applying for a permit for an ADU which has already been proven. Since January1, 2022, there has been two (2) applications submitted for approval to the City under SB9. Yes on W is embellished propaganda to the peoples of Nevada City.

As a previous homeowner in downtown Nevada City for over 20 years and who is still in love with Nevada City, I implore the Citizens of Nevada City to Stand Up to the misleading propaganda and VOTE NO ON MEASURE W

SAVE Nevada City from further Planning Commission Control

KEEP Nevada City Vibrant

VIVA NEVADA CITY

Sheila Stein is a former member of the Nevada City Planning Commission and Nevada City City Council.