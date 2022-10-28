Shawn Eldredge: Sense of community

Nevada City should be so very proud of its residents. There are few places, especially in today’s political climate, where you can stand in line for a fresh smoothie or vegan meal with a patchouli wearing hippy and a hard-core blue-collar logger without harsh looks or words. In Nevada City it’s just friendly smiles. I am so impressed with the sense of community found here.

My colleagues and I have many stories that we will take away from the 16+ months here in Nevada City. From the 67 year old logger named Walt that could drop, trim & quarter a 120 ft pine tree in less than 8 minutes, or how Tim Robinson helped remove a rain storm fallen tree from Zion Street in the rain before sunrise at no charge to me or the city. Or how about the one where the locals told me “oh we don’t get more than a few inches of snow ever.“ In January, I had two feet on the first-floor wood framing. Speaking of Snow a huge shout out to big Charlie and C&D contractors for assisting in the removal of said two feet of snow.

Seriously, from Miner Moe making crews from all around feel at home, to The Ham Stand accommodating my Keto dieting owners with the now famous breadless sandwiches (aka the meat lovers salad) at each monthly owner meeting. I’d be amiss not to mention B&C True value, SPD Market, DMCE concrete, Dan Reinhardt, Mike Luster, NV5 and my landscaping heroes at Weiss landscape.

NCPD officer Amy Freeman who called us at midnight to warn us of a water main leaking in one of our buildings before any major damage had occurred.

The City staff and County inspection team of Bryan McAllister, Ben Miller and others. George Rogers of PG&E putting up with my constant barrage of emails texts and phone calls to get power to the site ( more than once). All the congregation and staff at Sierra Press church. There are many more Each of them always working to help us reach the goal of providing housing for their community. It became very evident all these folks were here to help .

We are a short couple months from occupancy and I am becoming melancholy about the stay here in your town and as you can read above I have many great feelings towards your fine city. I hope the housing we built is a blessing to those that need it as well as the surrounding community.

Thanks so much for your hospitality.

Shawn D Eldredge & Sunseri & Associates Family

Nevada City