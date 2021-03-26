Sharon Delgado: Why I signed declaration vs. racism

Despite most of my community work being in coalitions with people of varied spiritual and secular traditions, I recently signed onto “Christians Declare: Now is Not the Time to Go Silent About Racism,” a statement that appeared in these pages.

I believe religious bias comes from the same place as racial bias and also causes great harm. I signed because I come from the Christian tradition that, to my sorrow, has historically practiced both.

A violent expression of this was displayed in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which was suffused with Christian symbols. Several groups carried large wooden crosses, mixed in with MAGA hats, racist and antisemitic slogans, Trump paraphernalia, insignia of white supremacist groups and right-wing militias, a huge portrait of Jesus wearing a MAGA hat, guns, spears, and even a gallows.

People flew “Jesus 2020” and Christian flags along with U.S., Confederate and Trump flags. Banners and T-shirts read “In God We Trust,” “Make America Godly Again,” and “Jesus is my Savior / Trump is my President.”

Some blew shofars they had brought from the previous day’s Jericho March, during which they had re-enacted the biblical story of the Israelites besieging the enemy city of Jericho, when God supernaturally assisted the attackers after Joshua blew his trumpet by making the city’s walls collapse. Some carried Bibles.

After the rioter breached the Capitol and gathered in the Senate chambers, a man yelled, “Jesus Christ, we invoke your name!” Then Jacob Chansley, well-known now as the shirtless QAnon Shaman wearing a horned animal fur headdress, prayed through a bullhorn as others solemnly bowed their heads. Five people were killed during the attack, and many more were injured. The violent intentions of some make clear that it could have been much worse.

While the insurrection itself was widely renounced, many prominent white evangelical leaders helped legitimate the false narrative that motivated it by demonizing Democrats including Joe Biden and by claiming the election was rigged.

This included Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, who called Republicans who voted to ratify the electoral college results “Judases.” Ken Peters, pastor of the Patriot Church in Knoxville, said, “I believe … we have an illegitimate president in the White House and he was not elected by the people. I believe the truly ’We the People’-elected, should-be president is residing in Florida right now.”

Simultaneously, over 1,400 pastors and church leaders signed a statement condemning the Christian nationalism displayed at the insurrection as a perversion of their faith.

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, Episcopal bishop of Washington, D.C., said it demonstrated “the most heretical, blasphemous forms of Christianity. … This has been part of our nativist, racist Christian past from the beginning. What has been different in the Trump presidency has been the legitimization of it.”

According to Michael Luo: “Falsehoods about a stolen election, retailed by Donald Trump and his allies, drove the Capitol invasion, but distorted visions of Christianity suffused it. … The intermingling of religious faith, conspiratorial thinking, and misguided nationalism on display at the Capitol offered perhaps the most unequivocal evidence yet of the American church’s role in bringing the country to this dangerous moment.”

In a Jan. 12 opinion piece in The Union, Daryl Grigsby pointed out that 57% of white voters in 2020 voted for Donald Trump, including 78% of white evangelicals, 53% of white Catholics, and 52% of white non-evangelical Protestants.

He wrote: “The election of 2020 should not have been close, and in fact would not have been close were it not for the majority of white American voters. White American voters, especially those of the Christian faith, bear direct responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6 because their votes enabled, empowered and emboldened him to act as a mob instigator.”

Not every Christian who believes “the big lie” about election fraud supports violent actions against this country’s institutions, but promoting such proven falsehoods provide moral and spiritual support for the violence of Christian nationalism. Not every Christian who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 supports outright violence, yet those votes have magnified his blatant displays of racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and xenophobia, which are violent in themselves and the antithesis of the teachings and example of Jesus.

Because of Christianity’s historic and contemporary baggage, I needed to sign the statement. To sign, go to https://earth-justice.org/christians-declare/ .

Meanwhile, I look forward to joining friends and meeting new friends, still socially distanced, at the next local action for peace, justice and environmental healing, and to working with as diverse a group as possible.

Sharon Delgado is an ordained United Methodist minister, author, and cofounder and board member of locally-based Earth Justice Ministries. She lives just outside Nevada City. Her website is sharondelgado.org.