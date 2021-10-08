Sharon Delgado: They/them as singular pronouns

I appreciated The Union’s article about Peace Lutheran Church welcoming the Rev. Dr. Megan Rohrer and celebrating their installation as head of the regional Sierra Pacific Synod, the first transgender bishop in a mainline Christian denomination to rise to such a post. I too celebrate.

I saw that The Rev. Dr. Rohrer was referred to in the article with the pronouns “they” and “them,” presumably by their own choice. I have two people in my life who I am close to who also go by these pronouns.

At first, I found it difficult to adjust my words, and I had to correct myself often. Now it comes more naturally, and it helps that my dear ones are patient with me.

I did a little background research and thought it would be helpful to share with people (like me) who are adjusting to this change in usage of the words “they” and “them.”

A look at Miriam-Webster’s Dictionary makes clear that these pronouns have commonly been used as singular when someone’s gender is unknown or indefinite, including by Shakespeare (16th century): “And every one to rest themselves betake.” Jane Austen (18th century): “I would have everybody marry if they can do it properly.”





Nineteenth-century examples include William Thackaray: “A person can’t help their birth,” and George Bernard Shaw: “No man goes to battle to be killed — but they do get killed.”

Or Webster’s own example: “Whoever is of voting age, whether they are interested in politics or not, should vote.”

According to the usage guide at the online version of Webster’s (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/they ), “The use of they, their, them, and themselves as pronouns of indefinite gender and indefinite number is well established in speech and writing, even in literary and formal contexts.”

What is more recent is that these gender-neutral pronouns are being used by some people who identify as nonbinary. Again, from Webster: “In recent years, these pronouns have also been adopted by individuals whose gender identity is nonbinary …” that is, people who don’t necessarily identify with the binary language of male or female. [The term non-binary can include transgender people, but not all non-binary (or gender non-conforming) people consider themselves transgender.]

Here is Webster’s example of correct usage in this sense: “I knew certain things about … the person I was interviewing. They had adopted their gender-neutral name a few years ago, when they began to consciously identify as nonbinary — that is, neither male nor female. They were in their late 20s, working as an event planner, applying to graduate school.”

In fact, Webster’s word of the year for 2019 was “they.” Read up on it at http://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/woty2019-top-looked-up-words-they .

These uses are well established and are becoming more frequent. In many circles, including online meetings, people are asked to identify which pronouns they prefer. The point is to respect the right of each person to choose what pronouns they prefer when people are referring to them.

Another interesting tidbit from Webster: “Nonbinary ‘they’ takes a plural verb, despite referring to one person, which can make the grammatically conservative uncomfortable. It’s helpful to remember that the pronoun ‘you’ was initially plural, which is why it, too, takes the plural verb even when it’s referring to a single person. ‘You are’ has, of course, been perfectly grammatical for centuries, and it’s worth noting that thee and thou were long ago completely displaced by singular you in standard speech and writing — concrete evidence of the constant evolution of language. We don’t even notice the singular use of you today, and it’s quite possible that the nonbinary they is headed for a similarly unremarkable fate — only usage and time will tell.” (www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/woty2019-top-looked-up-words-they)

Sharon Delgado (she/her) is a retired United Methodist pastor who lives outside of Nevada City.