Shanti Emerson: Five presidents, now and then

Five seems to be an important number in my life. I’ve lived in five states, five cities in California, five houses in Nevada County, and have seen five presidents in person.

Of the presidents, I only spoke with two. The others I watched as a member of an audience.

In 1958, I attended Camp Mystic in the hill country of Texas. One of my mates was Linda Bird Johnson. When the powerful Lyndon Johnson with Lady Bird entered our cabin, he came to my cot to shake my hand. Even though he was very tired, he was never too weary to shake a hand.

Linda Bird and I got along well. She was diplomatic and popular. Her figure was boyish, and her face was nothing to write home about. (Neither was mine.) A few years later, I saw her attend the Oscars with the tan George Hamilton. She was beautiful, thanks to Hollywood’s makeup artists.

At the time, I thought only of Johnson’s power and prestige. He is mainly remembered for escalating the Vietnam War and for effectively getting the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed in the name of JFK. A miss and a hit. He was a colorful president and never minded a little arm-twisting to make deals.





Oh LBJ, we need you today to make deals between the two parties and bring them to a compromise. Nobody did it like you.

In 1963, Houston was abuzz about a new politician running to represent that area in Congress. His name was George Herbert Walker Bush. I was a debutante attending a formal dance at Houston’s Petroleum Club, where I sold raffle tickets for charity.

Handsome George was surrounded by people. I tapped him on the shoulder to see if I could sell him some tickets. Out of his pocket, he pulled 20 raffle tickets and in a whiny voice told me that he’d bought enough. He wasn’t pleasant, and I backed away, telling myself that I would never vote for him.

However, today I admire his integrity. Oh George, we need you now to tell the truth and to guide your party back to honesty and respect for the Constitution and laws.

On Nov. 21, 1963, a car full of debutantes returning from a luncheon in Galveston remembered that JFK and Jackie were arriving at the nearby airport. We were curious. They couldn’t be that beautiful, could they?

When Kennedy walked down the gangplank, I saw not just his good looks but also his positive energy, which was at the heart of his charisma. Jackie wasn’t bad looking, either.

We wondered why he didn’t take cautionary measures to protect himself. The next day, they went to Dallas, and you know what happened there. So I was among the last people to see JFK alive.

Today I am in awe of the way JFK was loved around the world. His courage and intelligence are inspirational and show what can be possible with an excellent popular leader.

Jack, we need you today to inspire Americans to give back to our country. We need people who put country before political party.

In 1967, Richard Nixon came to Houston. I was fond of this brilliant, deeply flawed man. His speech was held outside in a park where we had to stand in discomfort.

Shortly before Nixon’s speech, a man in the audience died and his body was carried away. We stood waiting forever for Nixon to appear.

Finally, he gave his spiel but didn’t mention the man who’d died waiting for him. Apparently, he wanted the rally in the park, as there wasn’t enough of an audience to fill an event center and he didn’t care about the comfort of the audience.

However, visionary Nixon established OSHA, the EPA, Titles 9 and 10, ended the Vietnam War and opened the door to China. Unfortunately, he also was paranoid and revengeful, and this brought him down.

What a brilliant mind gone to waste! Years later, I went to see the film “Frost/Nixon” and quietly wept throughout for this tragic figure who was his own worst enemy.

Dick, what you did in Watergate was nothing compared to the Jan. 6 insurrection. You seem like a Boy Scout now, and you left behind agencies that have been the backbone of our democracy.

In 2007, I heard Bill Clinton speak for Hillary running for president. His speaking style is legendary. His voice is intimate, and he is totally relaxed. When he talks, you feel he is talking directly to you. He might as well be your cousin.

The Clinton era was one of the most prosperous in American history. He was a brilliant president, deeply flawed and very likable.

At a convention in 2016, a surprise guest showed up. Security was tightened and it took an hour to get through the door. As soon as everyone was seated, Vice President Joe Biden appeared on stage. He had an outpouring of heartfelt energy that affected the hundreds of people in the room.

Today he faces problems we didn’t dream of then, such as the most deeply divided country since the Civil War, an insurrection to try to steal his election, a Congress that cares more about winning at any cost than the Constitution or the people, and the COVID-19 crisis with people not following his mandates. What his accomplishments and errors will be, time will tell.

This is my take on the five presidents, each with his unique set of accomplishments and flaws. My opinions are personal, and I don’t expect anyone to agree with all I’ve written. B

But can we agree that each president made own his mark on our country? Each is different from the others, but there is no question of their intelligence, their dedication, and great love for our country.

Shanti Emerson lives in Nevada City.