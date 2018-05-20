Sean Gilleran: Come vote at Gold Miners Inn

As general manager, I naturally consider the Gold Miners Inn to be the nicest lodging facility in western Nevada County.

I also like to think of our hotel as something of a community center.

That latter role has never been more important than during this election cycle: hundreds of people have met with and listened to candidates here, and next month hundreds of voters will cast their ballots here.

Over the past several months, we have opened our large ballroom up to candidates, their campaign staff and community-minded citizens. Some people were eager to cheer on their chosen candidate at what amounted to campaign rallies. Other folks wanted to hear from all the candidates in a given race before choosing their champion.

Over the course of those many campaign events, the discourse was spirited. Questions were tough, and answers were thoughtful.

We were pleased to host all three Nevada County sheriff candidates, one candidate from the clerk-recorder's race, and one candidate running for district attorney. In addition, the Grass Valley Police Department used our facility when they interviewed the sheriff candidates to determine whom to endorse.

Why did we provide our venue — at no cost — for these forums? Because we believe, as Thomas Jefferson so eloquently stated, that the cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of an educated electorate.

We continue our commitment to the democratic process as the election draws closer and Nevada County implements the Voter's Choice Act. The Gold Miners Inn will be one of seven secure voting centers established across our county.

From Saturday, June 2 through Election Day, voters may go to Meeting Room B (our small conference room nearest the patio) to cast ballots that will be printed for them on-site, or drop off their completed vote-by-mail ballots to poll workers stationed here.

We will host the four-day voting center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. June 2, 3, and 4. On Election Day, June 5, our voting center will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. We're located in downtown Grass Valley at 121 Bank Street.

Each of our staff is aware of the importance of the voting center, and will be ready to direct voters where they need to go. To help make the process as convenient as possible, we will have several parking spaces near the hotel's front entrance reserved for voters.

Serving as a voting center will impact the hotel, especially since the time frame occurs during our busy tourist season and one of the busiest weekends of the year. But we are honored that the Nevada County Elections Office chose to include us.

My staff and I look forward to seeing many of our friends and neighbors … proudly sporting their "I voted" stickers.

Sean Gilleran is the general manager of Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley.