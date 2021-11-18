Scottie Hart: ¡Viva The Union!

I was going to write a letter begging my Nevada County neighbors to “Treat thy neighbor with respect,” even when you can’t love thy neighbor. That seems pretty important to me in these fractious times.

… until I read Elaine Godfrey’s article, “When local newspapers die,” in a recent issue of The Week. I was face to face, again, with my deep appreciation for The Union. As small papers across the country dwindle and die, I worry about The Union’s long-term viability. That felt really important.

Why do I care? Well, of course, nostalgia. I’ve been reading The Union for about 35 years. Much of that time I took it for granted. Some of that time I economized by buying it once a week (for the grocery ads!). It’s been part of the fabric of my world for a long time.

Why do I care so much? It’s not just nostalgia. Ms. Godfrey said it well: “When people lament the decline of small newspapers, they tend to emphasize the important stories that will go uncovered: political corruption, school board scandals. … But often overlooked are the more (ordinary) stories that disappear first when a newspaper loses resources: stories about the annual Teddy Bear Picnic, the town meeting about the new swimming pool design. These stories are the connective tissue of a community; they introduce people to their neighbors and encourage readers to listen to and empathize with one another. When that tissue disintegrates, something vital rots away. (We are) less connected, more alone … our tether to one another crumbles.”

Why do I care so much? Although the print edition is much slimmer than it once was, and although I’m sometimes a couple days behind in reading it (which works decently for a five-day-a-week paper), I still rely heavily on it for a sense of the texture of western Nevada County. Ahh, Target is coming. Ahh, Trader Joe’s is not. The Toy Run. The (over-covered?) hospital. I noticed the absence of information about the Soroptimist Garden Tour this year (turns out it wasn’t held), but their organizational century birthday was covered from a local angle. Ads for thrift store sales. Information about how to support River Fire victims. Local COVID-19 stats. Obits. Even the lofty and/or crabby editorials by folks I almost know.





So help me, I am grateful that our paper is too liberal for some of us and too conservative for others. I need to be aware of my neighbors’ views even when I froth at the mouth a little. The Union ain’t perfect, but it is Our Union.

I realize there are other (internet based) sources for local information. Some are reliable, some not so much. But Ms. Godfrey is right that our local print newspaper is a hugely important connector. Careful research over time by respected sociologists makes clear that as a culture, the United States has drifted very consistently over the past 60 years or so into less and less connection among individuals and groups within our communities. Public health leaders have referred to it as a “loneliness epidemic.”

Our local newspaper actively supports a sense of community that is increasingly rare in America today. We need its contribution to maintain the neighborliness, the mutual support that we treasure here in Nevada County.

I care because I want to live in a world, in a county, in a town, in a neighborhood where people truly see each other and know each other. Where the village-like links among us still function. The Union acts as a substantial connector in an increasingly disconnected society.

What can I do to support this vital local pillar? Yes, I can subscribe. Yes, I can write letters to the editor. But what will actually make a difference? I’m not sure … but I sure as hell am not going to let it dwindle without making an issue (!) of it. ¡Viva The Union!

Scottie Hart lives in Grass Valley.