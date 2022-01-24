Scott Kellermann: Thanks for the opportunity

Greetings from East Africa. I have returned to the Bwindi Community Hospital in Uganda, the facility that Nevada County was instrumental in constructing and supporting. Besides providing excellent medical care, the Bwindi Community Hospital is also a research center hunting for novel viruses in an attempt to prevent a future pandemic. If you are passing through East Africa, please visit.

Over the past year, my position as Nevada County’s public health officer was quite an experience. In early 2020, I had retired as the medical director at CoRR/Granite Wellness and was looking forward to an extended adventure in retirement.

Later that year, I was asked to be Nevada County’s interim public health officer for 2021. Although continued retirement was tempting, I thought that the position of public health officer would be a wonderful opportunity to serve the county that had given me so much over many decades.

As I began the job, I quickly learned that the challenges of public health in Nevada County were vastly different from what I had experienced while living sub-Saharan Africa.

In Africa, the dangers are clear and present. Rebel attacks are a constant threat. Outbreaks of typhoid fever and malaria are common. There is an African expression that loosely translates as, “Shared joy is double joy, shared grief is half grief.” Due to deep sharing and collaboration, these grim circumstances are far less daunting.





Although the challenges of public health in Nevada County are not as intimidating as Africa, I was pleased to find a similar collaboration with a community of dynamic, experienced and committed public health professionals who are tirelessly serving this community. This was true before I came onboard and it will be true as Dr. Cooke assumes my position.

Also, I found great collegiality with the CEO, county administration and the Board of Supervisors, who have been exceedingly supportive of the Public Health Department and to the science that guides our work. I have personally seen how devoted they are. This county is extraordinarily well-served by these individuals who work long hours, under unbelievable stress, to keep this county healthy in all ways.

Nevada County has endured much, and the virus continues to be a strain on all of us, particularly with the emergence of the Omicron variant. We have become abundantly aware that our lives and our dreams cannot be taken for granted.

Perhaps, by the world shutting down, we have discovered some things about ourselves. It’s been humbling and transformative to realize that we have far less control over the external world than we had imagined. Although we may not be able to control the circumstances, we do have control over our responses.

I reflect back over the last year, and a quote by Albert Schweitzer comes to mind: “I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing that I do know, the only ones among you who will be truly happy are those who have sought and found how to serve.”

Thank you, Nevada County, for your support and for allowing me to have served you.

Dr. Scott Kellermann was Nevada County’s public health officer during 2021. He was a longtime family practice physician in Grass Valley. He was recognized in 2018 by American Medical Association for his work with the Batwa pygmies in Uganda.