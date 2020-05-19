School superintendents: Support our schools, our students and our future
Nevada County school superintendents
It was 10 weeks ago that all Nevada County school districts and charter schools were forced to close their schools to in-person instruction. The rapid onset and related effects of the global pandemic have tested our county’s public education system to its core.
However, in the midst of overwhelming challenges, our districts, charter schools, and community have come together to support our students and families. We are humbled and very proud of the commitment our classified staff, certificated teachers, and administrators have demonstrated during this very difficult time.
Since March 13, our county’s educators have been working overtime to meet the needs of our students and families. We launched our distance learning programs in under two weeks of planning, distributed thousands of meals to families in need, wired our buses so families could have more reliable internet connections, conducted countless online support sessions for students and parents, and mobilized our facilities to partner with other local government agencies and nonprofits.
While we have been strong, nimble, and resilient, there are some challenges we cannot readily solve as we confront the broader social and economic effects of the global pandemic. However, we can certainly ensure a future for our youth and their vital role as we begin to rebuild our economy.
Support Local Journalism
Distance learning has not and cannot replace on-campus, in-class, teacher-to-student instruction and the overall education experience students deserve. We will have academic holes to fill when on-campus classes resume. Our school districts and charter schools have been diligently preparing to meet these challenges.
The swift and sweeping fiscal and economic challenges associated with the pandemic, however, are not within our purview or control.
California schools are now being directed to sustain an unprecedented reduction in per student funding with very little help or direction from state and federal policymakers. With bottom lines already strained in response to the pandemic, where can school districts find further draconian cuts?
When the pandemic hit, our districts and charter schools were better prepared than many in California. Nevada County education leaders have been steadfast in our collective mission to set the table for great learning, instruction, and service to our students and families. We remain steadfast to this mission, and will continue to advocate that our students receive the educational services they deserve.
We take our jobs as education leaders seriously. We admire the fortitude of our parents and guardians who have had to step up and be their children’s teachers and coaches these past 10 weeks. Those parents and guardians, more than anyone, recognize firsthand our schools’ challenges as we prepare to reopen our campuses under new rules and paradigms.
There are real-world obstacles we must overcome in the wake of the coronavirus, including increased cleaning and sanitation, rotating class schedules to reduce the number of students on campus at the same time, reduced student activities and sports, and ongoing efforts to address the emotional trauma and escalating anxiety of students.
The challenges are great and we do not have much time to address them.
Gov. Newsom outlined his May Budget Revise last week. If the federal government does not provide additional assistance to our state governments, California education funding can expect more than 10% less funding starting July 1. For most of our agencies, that calculates to a more than $1,000 per student cut. At the same time, our schools are being asked to do more and spend more to do it.
As we plan for the worst, we will continue to advocate at the state and federal levels for increased support for public schools during this difficult financial time. We hope that you will join us in standing up for Nevada County’s public schools by communicating to our state and federal representatives to prioritize schools in the coming state budget and federal COVID-19 response legislation.
There is much anxiety and uncertainty locally, nationally, and throughout the world. As we enter a new phase in our collective response to the pandemic, we ask that you join us and our community in support of our children’s right to a rewarding and effective public education. Please support Nevada County’s public schools, our students, and our future.
Realistically: is there any other choice?
Brett W. McFadden
Superintendent
Nevada Joint Union High School District
Scott Lay
Superintendent of Schools
Nevada County Office of Education
David B. Curry
Superintendent
Union Hill School District
Erik Fredrickson
Superintendent
Grass Valley School District
Torie Gibson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Penn Valley Union Elementary School District
Marshall Goldberg
Director
Nevada County Charter Services Authority
Katie Kohler
Superintendent / Principal
Chicago Park Elementary School District
Monica Dougherty
Superintendent
Nevada City Elementary School District
Melissa Madigan
Superintendent / Principal
Twin Ridges Elementary School District
Rusty S. Clark
Superintendent
Pleasant Ridge Union School District
Carolyn Cramer
Superintendent / Principal
Clear Creek School District
Jonathan Molnar
Director
Pitney Prep Charter High School
Erica Crane
Principal / Superintendent
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Peter Sagebiel
Director
Forest Charter School
Holly Pettitt
School Director
Nevada City School of the Arts
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User