Sarah Daley: Gun laws make everyone safer

The Second Amendment is safe. In order to repeal it, two-thirds of the members in the House and Senate would need to vote for its revocation, and then three-fourths of the states would need to ratify the change. Who thinks they would do this?

Gun safety laws are trying to save lives, including yours.

The gun violence archive is a website that documents the daily number of deaths in this country due to guns. As of this writing, in 2022: 29,357 Americans have lost their lives to being shot, with 13,451 being homicides, and 15,906 being suicides, and 26,179 being injured. In addition, there have been 448 mass shootings in which 222 children were killed, 500 were injured and 890 teenagers were killed, and 2,486 injured. Meanwhile, 1,046 shootings were unintentional.

According to the media website Bloomberg, studies show that gun safety laws work best in combination of preventing people with a record of violence at lowering the number of mass shooters. The study shows that universal background checks, bans on preventing violent offenders from owning guns, and allowing the police to determine who should not be allowed to carry a concealed weapon decrease gun violence.

As stated by Women Against Gun Violence, safe storage of guns in which firearms are unloaded and stored in a separate location from ammunition would prevent suicides, mass shootings at schools, and unintentional shootings. Adam Lanza — who fatally shot 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, in addition to killing his mother and then himself — had easy access to guns and ammunition in his mother’s house. Requiring guns and ammunition to be stored separately could have prevented him from shooting all of those innocent people.

Police officers would also be safer. Fifty police officers have been killed, and 235 have been injured while on duty. One also wonders whether the police would have acted sooner at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, if the shooter had not been legally allowed to carry and use an AR-15. The police appeared afraid of the shooter, who was armed with an assault rifle. They waited over an hour to stop him as 19 children and two adults died.

Enacting gun safety laws would keep the public safe from mass shooters, reduce the number of accidental shootings and suicides, and would help the police feel safer when interacting with the public.

Sarah Daley lives in Grass Valley