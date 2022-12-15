Sally Knutson: A time to remember and honor veterans

I am writing to remind everyone that Saturday, the 17th of December, is the annual Nationwide Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at noon. This is a time to remember and honor the veterans who served in the United States military.

After a short ceremony honoring all branches of the military, those in attendance are invited to help distribute the wreaths on graves marked with small US flags. As a wreath is laid, you are asked to say the name of the person who is being remembered.

This ceremony will happen rain or shine. Please plan to bring your family and attend this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on West Main Street in Grass Valley.

Sally Knutson, DAR co chairman, Wreaths Across America

Nevada City