Ross Guenther: Reopen the mine with zero waste

The gold at the Idaho-Maryland Mine may be just the icing on the cake. The primary value for the people of Nevada County is likely the much needed clean and sustainable aggregate and ceramic-building products that might otherwise remain as waste dump rock and mill tailings.

Having worked and studied the Idaho-Maryland Mine over the past half century, I had documented most of the same geologic conclusions as in the present draft environmental impact report on the proposal to reopen the mine.

In the mid-1990s I received a final environmental impact report and related permits to dewater the New Brunswick shaft. Later, new management changed the location for the shaft. Subsequently, my team and I ran successful Ceramext pilot test tile plants at the Idaho-Maryland Mine. We also ran successful tests for over 50 types of tailings, including basalt fines with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and tailings for several copper and gold mines.

The Idaho-Maryland Mine tailings have only trace amounts of arsenic, an advantage. The contaminates, if any, are generally rendered inert to leaching or other means by locking them within a stable glassy matrix within the Ceramext composition. My team has patented several composition and method patents for manufacturing ceramics.

Recently, I was asked to write a case study by the editor of Tailings Management Handbook, A Life-Cycle Approach. The handbook was published in 2022 by The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. The case study was titled, “Repurposing Tailings and Other Earth Material Waste into Ceramics.” The study included a review of the success in manufacturing high-quality tile at the Idaho-Maryland Mine.





Part of the handbook discusses co-disposal of tailings, a relatively recent method of combining larger barren dump rock with much finer mine tailings.

This method is proposed in the Rise Gold draft environmental impact report to contain mine wastes at the Centennial and Brunswick sites of the Idaho-Maryland sites and has several potential disadvantages. These disadvantages include difficult compaction required, complexity of mixing particle sizes, and more difficult and expensive than other methods. Also mentioned is that the method could be a ground stability hazard in wet seasons in populated areas.

A better alternative would be to manufacture profitable high-quality low-cost floor and roofing tile, wall siding, counter-tops and many other green fireproof ceramic building products from the tailings. The larger waste development dump rock could be profitably sold as aggregate.

If the profitable alternative of manufacturing ceramics is taken, the entire project could be done on the Brunswick industrial site without hauling tailings and development rock to the Centennial site.

In our area, as well as throughout the world, we are having problems with climate change, fires and drought. Complicating this problem further are supply chain issues causing more delays, expenses and pollution from importing ceramics and other materials from China and other distant places.

NID could economically conserve more water by using canal liners and piping made from tailings ceramics. PG&E needs thousands of miles of underground conduits (possibly partially made with tailings ceramics) to prevent wildfires and lower our energy costs.

In Nevada County, we can have a clean and sustainable gold mine without waste dumps and excessive traffic, and produce high quality ceramics. So yes, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Ross Guenther is the general manager of Ceramext LLC. He lives in Penn Valley.