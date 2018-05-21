Ronald Wolfson: Newell the right candidate

Cliff Newell has faithfully served as Nevada County's district attorney for 12 years, and in that time the office has become more modernized, overall crime has diminished and the quality of life in the county has improved.

Prior to Cliff's exemplary service as the Nevada County District Attorney, he was a tireless trial attorney. On just his second day on the job he was handed a difficult felony jury trial. Cliff's rigor and talent as a trial attorney allowed him to rise through the ranks of the office rapidly. Cliff's ability as a prosecutor was impossible to miss, and it didn't take long for Mike Ferguson, the DA at the time, and me, the assistant district attorney, to recognize Cliff was also a deeply gifted leader and innovator who was poised to take the next step. The rest as they say is history, and in the ensuing years Cliff has translated that broad skill set as a prosecutor to making the DA's office a streamlined and efficient prosecutorial institution that has made this county a better and safer place to live.

Cliff has built up a young, strong and talented group of attorneys around him who are poised to carry the office into the future. He has also made it a priority to modernize the office, and one of his primary goals for his next term is to set the office up to be one of the most efficient in the state.

A good relationship with law enforcement is an absolute necessity for any district attorney to be successful. Over the course of his tenure as DA, Cliff has cultivated a strong bond of trust between the local law enforcement organizations, which keep our community safe and the DA's office which aims to help them do so. A district attorney who does not have the trust of law enforcement, or one who actively undermines them, could not possibly hope to faithfully execute the responsibilities of the position.

Cliff faithfully serves the rule of law and judges every case based on its merits, based on the facts and the law, not who the potential defendant may be or their status in the community. He treats everyone fairly and equally.

Ronald A. Wolfson was Nevada County assistant district attorney from 1991 to 2007. He lives in Nevada City.