Ronald Knaus: Centennial anyone?

Nancy and I had just attended the marriage of our oldest grandson in San Luis Obispo. We were in a happy, joyful mood as we headed back to Nevada City.

Then, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, in the area North of San Luis Reservoir (Hwy. 152) along Interstate 5, we came upon disturbing sites. There were hundreds of acres of dead, dying and neglected trees on both sides of the highway for miles. Yes, fruit and nut orchards had been planted in a semi-arid (almost desert) environment.

These "forests" had been planted years ago and are now facing the inevitable ravages of our current and future droughts. Several hundreds of trees were dead. Several hundreds more were near dead. Hundreds more were neglected and in serious need of care and pruning (they've been "given up on").

Why is this appalling situation of concern for you and me? Subsidies. I'll loosely define subsidies as any government grants, tax money handouts, and deductions of taxes on income that would have been revenues for California and the nation, rather than costs.

The West San Joaquin rancher-farmers no doubt got:

Government help on clearing, leveling and contouring the land prior to planting.

Subsidies and incentives from agencies for the plantings.

Use of established water infrastructure (dams, canals, wells).

Low cost water and electricity.

State and federal income tax deductions for "losses" of trees.

Low cost energy to move water up-hill or from underground shrinking reservoirs.

And you won't believe this irony — subsidies for planting brand new, 2017 and 2018 trees seen from I-5.

It is unlikely that water from Centennial Dam will directly reach this near-desert "forest," but water from Centennial Dam will enable other California waters (above and underground) to irrigate this boondoggle.

Ronald Mallen Knaus, Ph.D. is a retired University professor. He has lived in Nevada City for 20 years and manages a tree farm on the property mined by his great-grandfather in the 1880s.