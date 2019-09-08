Roger Stover: New benefits, pricing at The Center for the Arts and the importance of membership

Announcing exciting and money-saving additional benefits at The Center for the Arts! Beginning Sept. 16, you will be able to “Choose Your Own” ticket packages.

The “Choose Your Own” packages are a new offering from The Center and will allow you to select your own three- and five-show discounted ticket packages from a large lineup of events scheduled for the upcoming season, which will be announced on Sept. 16. These custom packages will also feature reserved seating in our beautifully updated theater.

Members of The Center will continue to receive early purchase access and discounts on single show tickets. Additionally, members will be invited to exclusive backstage tours.

To get the most bang from your membership buck, become a member or renew by Sept. 15. On Sept. 16, the basic annual membership will increase from $75 to $90 per household. If your membership is still current, you can renew early and lock in the $75 rate so that you can take advantage of the lower rate without changing your membership dates.

The importance of membership to The Center – and our community – is easy to undervalue. As a nonprofit organization, The Center for the Arts’ goal is to operate as a benefit to the community. But because ticket sales only cover about 60% of operating costs, that leaves the balance, some 40%, to be raised from memberships and donations. Philanthropic gifts are necessary to support the numerous activities that make our community a great place to live, including:

Youth programs, such as children’s summer camps and free Family Fun Days

Visual arts programs, like the Open Studios tours and emerging, local artist gallery exhibitions

Companies-in-residence programs that provide low-cost use of The Center’s facilities for other arts organizations, including Music in the Mountains, Performing Arts Guild-Young People’s Theater (PAG) and Air Aligned

Membership income also helps keep ticket pricing affordable for local residents.

It has been almost five years since The Center’s last membership fee increase. Additional membership revenue will enable us to meet performers’ higher fees, pay a living wage to our team as the price-of-living increases in Nevada County, and increase staffing to meet the needs of The New Center.

Please join me and the hundreds of other members of The Center for the Arts by joining or renewing your membership. Call 530-274-8384 or visit http://www.thecenterforthearts.org csupport and get the new package options at the best price by joining before Sept. 16.

Roger Stover is board member for The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.