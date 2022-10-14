Roger Hicks, MD: Voting for Measure V is good for your health

As a medical doctor and co-owner of Yubadocs Urgent Care in Grass Valley, I have had the privilege of helping serve the community’s medical needs for the past 23 years.

We have seen immediate effects of wildfires at our clinic: refugees from the Camp Fire who escaped with their lives but without their medications, and whose doctors’ offices burned down or were closed. Others needed routine care for chronic medical problems.

We have seen the ill effects of wildfire smoke. People with asthma, COPD, and other lung problems often have their conditions exacerbated by the pollution from wildfire smoke. The same goes for those with heart and circulation problems.

And there are mental health issues from wildfires due to the incredible stress of losing one’s home, seeing one’s neighborhood destroyed, forced evacuation, or losing a loved one. And as many of us have experienced, just living with the smoke for weeks at a time feels oppressive and is stressful.

Forest fires cause immediate injuries and fatalities. They cause property destruction and force evacuations, including doctors’ offices, and hospitals. Sutter and Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in Santa Rosa were evacuated in 2017; Feather River Hospital in Paradise was evacuated during the Camp Fire in 2018; Adventist Hospital in St Helena was evacuated due to wildfires twice in 2020; and South Lake Tahoe’s Barton Memorial was evacuated due to the Caldor Fire 2021.

As a Steering Committee member of the Medical Society Consortium on Health and Climate representing over 600,000 clinicians across the country, I am committed to raising public awareness about the health effects of climate change, which includes the effects of the catastrophic wildfires that we’ve experienced in recent years.

And as a doctor, I see a similarity between the way we approach healthcare and how we deal with forest fires – we spend way more money on treatment of health problems than on prevention, and much more money putting fires out than on preventing them.

Measure V will proactively help with fire prevention in our County. For more than a hundred years, our forest management practices – coupled with record drought – have resulted in massive amounts of tinder-dry fuel in our forests. We need to tackle this problem, and Measure V is a major step forward to do just that.

We know we can’t stop wildfires with Measure V, but the money it will raise can reduce the speed, intensity, and duration of fires through actions such as removing flammable brush countywide from our roads, improving evacuation routes, helping low-income seniors clear defensible space, providing free year-round green waste disposal and much more.

We can be confident that the money raised by this measure will go directly to help prevent wildfires and address other local natural disasters. To ensure accountability and transparency, there will be a system of checks and balances, with independent citizen oversight, financial audits, and reports to the public. Measure V revenue and expenses will be recorded in the county’s bookkeeping system in separate accounts within the general fund distinct from other revenues and expenses to allow for clear tracking and reporting across county departments and programs.

Please join me in voting Yes on Measure V.

Roger Hicks, MD lives in Grass Valley.