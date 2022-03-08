Robin Wallace: Does anyone here ski?

I’ve been watching the Olympics all the way from the Yanqing National Alpine Center in China, gasping in amazement as skiers in the free style half pipe get enough amplitude to do two somersaults or more in the air above the rim. An old friend and I have been reminiscing about how there’s always been something new ever since we began skiing way, way back in the 1940s.

As children in Montreal, we would ski from our front doors, traversing the sidewalks and plowed roads to Murray Hill Park, where there was a slope. We learned to herring-bone and sidestep to the top and then glide our dark hickory skis to the bottom.

In high school we truly sprouted our ski wings. We took the street car up to Beaver Lake on Mount Royal, where there was a rope tow that yanked us up the hill for 60 breathtaking seconds. We had to heave the rope off the snow while desperately trying to keep our skis out of the muddle of tracks laid down by the novice ahead. We still used the snowplow in emergencies, but had mastered the stem-Christie and could finish our short runs with a flourishing fountain of snow.

We skied all day, breaking only once for a hot chocolate in the small restaurant that smelled of wet wool and greasy fried potatoes.

By then we were sporting the latest skis (Shler-phantom) made of ash with steel edges. Our bindings were steel cable by Solomon, our boots were Henke, but we still folded our socks neatly over the tops. Navy ski pants that sagged at the knees were de rigueur along with nylon squall jackets over heavy sweaters. The fashionable ski hat was called a “fast cap,” a knitted hat with ear flaps. From the peak hung a long stringed tail with a pompom on its end. We wore matching ones.





One day our gym teacher asked, “Does anyone here ski?”

We became the two-member high school ski team, badges hastily sewn onto sleeves of our red squall jackets. That weekend we were driven up to St. Sauveur, a picturesque village in the Laurentian mountains that boasted a T-bars to transport us up the hills called runs. We were guests of the McGill University Ski Club that sponsored an annual meet. On Saturday we assembled at the bottom of a hill that was studded with what looked like giant pickup sticks. This was referred to as “the slalom course.”

“The what?” I remember asking. My heart sank as a girl from nearby Saint Agathe High performed a practice run with her skis together as if she was doing the rhumba. And she wore the first stretch ski pants I had ever seen. Powder-blue Bogners.

“Come on, let’s just try it,” my friend said, handing me a competition bib. “It’s a free weekend.”

Somehow we both managed to get to the bottom, but not without first being disqualified, probably for missing a gate, crashing into a pole or skiing too far off the course. “Bathtubs” created by a fall had to be filled in for the next racer. The downhill was a trail that led through the woods. We climbed up the course, supposedly committing it to memory. Success was merely reaching the bottom without crashing into a tree or disappearing under a snow bank.

After that we became bonafide skiers. Our school began having Saturday ski trips to Mont Gabriel. On the bus trip “up north” we sang our lungs out: “Now is the Hour, Kiss of Fire,” “Perfidia,” “100 bottles of beer on the wall.” The two-hour trip on the dangerous old three lane highway cost $2 and for another $2 we bought all-day lift tickets. It was well worth it. By the end of winter not only had we mastered powder, ice, moguls, rocks, bare spots, parallel skiing with our knees together, but most importantly, we had acquired boyfriends who were skiers. What more could a 16 year old ask?

Over the years we continued to ski. We acquired skiing husbands. We gave birth to a total of five skiers and have enjoyed the vicarious pleasure of watching them surpass us in speed, technique and of course much safer equipment.

Twenty five years ago, we met again in that Mecca for skiers, Aspen. The quadruple chair lift deposited us at the top where we could see forever in our Oakley thermonuclear glasses. Sun, blue sky with towering pine trees casting purple shadows over the softly groomed glistening snow: all creating sheer perfection.

In our all terrain Rossignol 4SVs and Nordica plastic buckle boots we skied down the mountain as flawlessly as the 20 year olds flitting past us.

The newest thing was snowboarding. We thought we might give it a try, but instead decided to stop for a cappuccino where over the fireplace hung an old pair of Harvey Dodds hickory skis, their leather bindings frayed and limp.

Robin Wallace lives in Nevada City.