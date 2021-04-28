Robin Laverty-Reves: Gratitude for Soroptimists
In a year of fundraising challenges, Soroptimists International of the Sierra Foothills again presented mini grants to several local nonprofit organizations.
InConcert Sierra was honored to be among the group of worthy recipients this year. The granted funds will be used to purchase music notation software for students in the Composers Project.
Mark Vance has continued to teach weekly individual lessons to each of his 12 students and bi-monthly group lessons on Zoom throughout the last year.
Mark explained the importance of the funds: “When you are doing any job, it’s important to have the right tools, and writing music is no different. Many thanks to the Soroptimists for their generous grant helping our students pursue their craft with the purchase of the finale music notation program.”
Robin Laverty-Reves
InConcert Sierra board member
