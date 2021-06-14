Robin Hart: Shoutout to Project HEART

In April, we had just sold our large home in Alta Sierra where we had lived for 20 years and were in the process of moving to our new smaller residence in Grass Valley. Although the movers had gotten the lion’s share of our belongings moved out during the week after we closed escrow, we still had a daunting amount of stuff in every nook and cranny of the place.

We were finishing the process of downsizing and selling off furniture that would not fit in the new place when we met the acquaintance of some buyers of our livingroom chairs. They noticed that we were very stressed and worried that we would not meet the deadline to clear the home out.

“David” showed back up at our door two hours after he came to pick up the chairs, and told us that God had a mission for him, and that was to help us clear the rest of our belongings out of the house.

He said that he was affiliated with an organization called Project HEART that works with at-risk people to help with problems of alcohol and drug addiction and get them on to a clean path.

He was coming back on Sunday with a 15-foot rental truck, a stack of large boxes, and a crew of four people in this program who needed to do community service. They showed up bright and early the next morning and worked their buns off for the next eight hours.





By the end of the day the truck was loaded with boxes of our possessions and the house was cleaned out. Then David and one of the workers took the truck to our new home and unloaded it.

I can’t say enough about the kindness of strangers and the willingness of neighbors to help one another out in Nevada County. How beautiful to see after all of the polarization that has happened in our own community.

I especially want give a shoutout to Project HEART and the second chance they are giving to at-risk people, and the angelic gift that they gave to us when we were in need, and became recipients of their good works.

Robin Hart lives in Grass Valley.