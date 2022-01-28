Robin Diel: A perspective on Ukraine

While the United States is committed to defend NATO, it has no vital strategic interests that justify a military conflict over the Ukraine. A hot war with another nuclear armed state is very dangerous and only justified when faced with an existential threat to our nation.

What is the geopolitical risk of American involvement in Ukraine, and is there any history to guide us?

Any conflict with Russia would take our focus off of Communist China, which is by far the larger threat to the USA. Both China and Russia are significant regional powers, but Communist China’s economic strength and large navy allows it to project global power through the Pacific Ocean. Russia’s naval power seems largely restricted to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea.

In a recent meeting in Australia, Britain’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said China and Russia are “working together more and more,” asserting their dominance over the Western Pacific, in space, and … are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War.”

If the United States is distracted by Russia, this new cooperation between Russia and China virtually assures that China will invade Taiwan. Two regional conflicts could quickly spiral out of control and trigger a third world war.





We need to acknowledge Russian concerns over Ukraine (or Belarus for that matter) joining NATO.

Over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries, Russia was invaded three times by European powers.

On June 24, 1812, the Grande Armée, led by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, invaded Russia from present-day Poland. The invasion lasted six months, and the French lost more than 300,000 men, while the Russian Army lost more than 200,000 in that short campaign.

World War I (1914-18), was disastrous for Tsarist Russia. Russian war losses are estimated at 5.5 million soldiers killed and wounded. Other Russian losses include approximately 500,000 soldiers missing, 3 million prisoners of war, 1.1 million disabled, 6 million refugees and tens of thousands of civilian victims.

Lastly, and most costly to the Russians, was World War II. On June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany launched a surprise attack against the Soviet Union. German military and civilian occupation policies led to the deaths of millions of Soviet POWs and Russian civilians. It was a battleground that saw more deaths than any other in history. Throughout the war, about 25 million Soviets lost their lives. As many as 16 million of them were civilians.

After World War II, the Soviet Union and its successor, the Russian Federation, used a policy of buffer states to protect its borders. The USSR created the Eastern Bloc and the Warsaw Pact military alliance for that purpose.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, these boundaries were severely curtailed. Belarus and Ukraine are all that remains of Russia’s buffer states, and the Russians see the neutrality of those states as essential to their security to prevent another land invasion from Europe.

Neither Belarus nor Ukraine belongs in NATO, which has evolved into a European nation-building exercise rather than its original mission as a counter to the Soviet’s Warsaw Pact.

As Americans, we may not agree or sympathize with Russian concerns over the threat of Ukraine’s NATO membership, but we cannot discount that over the past 210 years the Russians have lost millions of their population to invasions from Europe.

While not a perfect analogy, it may be sufficient to say that the Russians feel about Ukraine as the United States felt about Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

The specter of nuclear war forced President Kennedy and Premier Khrushchev to compromise. Soviet missiles were removed from Cuba, and the United States guaranteed that it would not invade Cuba. The United States has tolerated a communist Cuba for 60 years because it was no longer a military threat.

I believe the Russians would similarly tolerate a neutral Ukraine as long as it was not a NATO member. This arrangement should also satisfy the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

For the United States to risk a land war in Asia over Ukraine’s NATO membership is extremely reckless. Assurance from the United States and Europe that Belarus and Ukraine will not join NATO and will maintain their neutral status may defuse this looming disaster, maintain a fragile peace on the Russian Steppe, and allow the United States to pivot to the greater threat of Communist China’s expansion in the Western Pacific and its aggression in India’s Galwan Valley.

Robin Diel lives in Penn Valley.