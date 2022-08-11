Robert Summa: Stay the course or sail into uncharted territory?

Change is not easy. I get that.

For those of us who dare call ourselves journalists, we’re used to the uneasiness of new environments. And for those that have gone through the ups and downs of newspaper life, we understand that our professional routines can be upended at any given moment.

With that in mind, I’d like to introduce myself to the Nevada County community and perhaps ease any concerns over the direction of The Union.

My name is Robert Summa and I’m your new regional editor. What does the title mean? Essentially, I’m in charge of the editorial department for both The Union and the paper in which I have been at for the past year, The Appeal-Democrat in Marysville.

The regional editor position was created to fill the void left by Don Rogers and the multitude of changes that came to The Union and its staff after a recent purchase by the company that owns and publishes papers throughout California, including the Appeal.

I’ve been with the Appeal for a year now and in that time, I’ve implemented a path for the paper that is both modern and traditional in its place within the community.

Will I do everything exactly the same at The Union? I’m not sure yet.

My main focus for the next few weeks and months is just to learn. Not only learn about the staff of hardworking, good journalists currently at The Union, but also learn more about the community.

When I landed at the Appeal, I took the same approach. I wasn’t about to institute drastic changes or write editorials demanding things be done a certain way without first learning and understanding what the community was about and where it could actually improve.

I’ve lived all over the country, and that perspective can often be seen as an asset. Sometimes, when we’ve lived somewhere for an extended period of time, all we can see are the little things that bug us, meanwhile forgetting about the wonderful opportunities that surround our special place in Northern California.

I don’t come to this community with a firm idea of what should be reported on or what changes should be made. I come to this community with an open mind and a willingness to hear all perspectives. Much like I approached the Yuba-Sutter area, I want to do that here in Nevada County. I have immersed myself in the Yuba-Sutter community, whether it be as a member of two different Rotary clubs or attending as many events and special meetings as I can in the limited time I have during any given day.

Doing so has allowed me to get an overhead view of the happenings within both counties. And with that view, I have been able to shape the paper and its focus to the needs of the region.

My view of journalism and what a paper should be are fairly simple. I became a journalist to make a difference. As cheesy as it sounds, I want to make the world a better place for all. It’s never been about the money or fame, it’s about presenting the truth to the public and letting them make the most informed decision possible.

In a world of misguided Facebook posts and flash opinions based on little to no context, our place as a trusted local news source in a community has never been more important. It’s fairly obvious what can happen when individuals take action based on the words of the misinformed or malicious grifters that seem to dominate our society more and more.

My approach at the Appeal has been to deliver not only “hard news” or hard-hitting stories that can affect real change, but I also have sought to highlight the positive aspects of the community and how there are people and entities working to make uplifting and meaningful change for those around them. I feel there is a balance that a newspaper can have between your standard government and crime stories and those which give any community a real sense of pride for the place in which they live.

I also want the Appeal, and hopefully The Union, to be more than a newspaper. I want us to be involved in the community, be a part of the community, and give residents more than just lines to read on a sheet of paper. I’ve seen some of what The Union has done in the past with regards to video and other forms of media and I believe we can do that and more. We can be flexible in what a newspaper is traditionally supposed to be.

At its core, however, the newspaper and my presence here is to make Nevada County better. I am not afraid to tackle issues. I am not afraid to call out those who are hindering progress. And I’m not afraid to bring the truth to the public. If that’s been lacking in the past, then I will make sure that it is not lacking in the future.

Robert Summa is the regional editor of The Union. He can be reached at rsumma@theunion.com