Robert Smail: Bear Yuba Land Trust looking for outdoor lovers

Do you enjoy the outdoors? Looking for a way to support the community and be out in nature? Then volunteering with the Bear Yuba Land Trust may be a good fit for you.

The Bear Yuba Land Trust has preserved more than 15,000 acres of Sierra Nevada forests, oak woodlands, meadows, riparian habitat, farms and ranches in addition to building 30 plus miles of public trails that are enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors annually. This year we are looking to place an additional 5,000 acres under conservation easements and continue with trail development and maintenance.

Additionally, the Land Trust is working with local, state and federal agencies and willing landowners to implement forest restoration and resilience projects on conservation easements and nature preserves to reduce high-intensity wildfire that threatens our homes and forest health. All of these tasks are important and require the support of dedicated volunteers.

I choose to volunteer with Bear Yuba Land Trust because land conservation promotes healthy forests and watersheds, and protects wildlife habitat. Having public access to nature is just as important to me. The Land Trust's trails program and events provide that access for everyone to enjoy what we love most about living in our community, the open spaces and wild places.

If you are interested in the wide range of opportunities to get involved with and assist BYLT, we are holding a volunteer orientation on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. You can register online at BYLT.org. I hope to see you there.

Robert Smail, who lives in Nevada City, is the Bear Yuba Land Trust board president.