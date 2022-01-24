Robert Long: Should have fire evacuation study done for RV park

It was with great interest that I listened to Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron address the Grass Valley Planning Commission on Dec. 21 about the proposed 150-space RV park across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

He gave us excellent advice about personal responsibility during a wildfire event. He also correctly stated that it is impossible to publish a plan for evacuation in a wildland urban interface.

However, no study was cited about the impact an additional 150 large vehicles will have during an emergency evacuation. I have several observations:

1. His advice about situational awareness and personal responsibility was spot-on for residents of Nevada County and most of us have followed it. But will visitors understand an evacuation warning message from the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System or why those in Zonehaven area NCO-E099 should be ready to evacuate? Will they know what a go-bag is? Will they have more than one-half tank of fuel? They might not, unless there is information and a plan presented by the RV park management.

2. Yes, fire is unpredictable, but a plan to be ready is not. Part of the permit process should require RV park owners to annually train park personnel in fire safety and preparedness, with regular fire department reviews. As Chief Buttron said, sheltering in place may be an option to evacuation. But is the RV park staff trained for such an event? Are they prepared to respond to frightened visitors? Are they prepared to manage spot fires?





3. Most important, Chief Buttron was asked if he or staff had access to studies developed by qualified traffic engineers modeling evacuations of RV parks onto rural two-lane roads. He indicated these were not available to him. Fortunately, we were able to find PRISIM Engineering. They have conducted such studies and are available to complete such a report for us. In fact, they sent us a proposal. The proposal described seven tasks.

In part, Task Five states: Review the access of RV park traffic in an emergency scenario (evacuation). This task will look at full buildout of RV park traffic exiting on to McCourtney Road and Auburn Road, and what kind of impact that would have to real-world evacuation conditions, a condition not studied in the RV park traffic study.

When is the right time? We would argue now. While legally the city seems to have met the bar, perhaps morally they have not.

There is a certified traffic engineer, familiar with the foothills, available to complete a study now; who can establish the safety and viability of an evacuation of the RV park, the fairgrounds, and the surrounding neighborhoods during a wildfire event. Now is the right time for the Grass Valley City Council to act.

Robert Long is a resident of Grass Valley and past chair of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities.