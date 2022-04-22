Robert Emmett: Who fact-checks the fact checkers?

I admit that, being neither a lawyer nor medical practitioner, I had to look up a few items regarding a new Assembly bill. California Assembly Bill 2223 has this wording:

“Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise deprived of their rights, based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death” (Section 123467 ).

I didn’t know what perinatal meant, so I consulted a medical dictionary:

“Perinatal (per″ĭ-na´t’l): Relating to the period shortly before and after birth, from the 20th to 29th week of gestation to one to four weeks after birth.”

Conclusion: California seems to be laying the groundwork for infanticide, decriminalizing the termination of infants up to four weeks after birth. There may be a reason for wanting to terminate the life a 4-week-old infant, but the bill is rather broad in its scope and protects anyone who aids in the termination of the child up to four weeks after birth.

I wanted to share my concerns with my congressperson on this issue, but then read of another recent bill: SB-1390 social media platforms: amplification of harmful content:

“A social media platform (Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Instagram, TikTok, QQ,Reddit, etc.) shall develop a database that tracks all harmful content complaints submitted by users, and shall share the database with the attorney general. A social media platform that violates this chapter shall be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $100,00) to be deposited in the General Fund, for each item of harmful content amplified in violation of this chapter.”

This is … “Disinformation or misinformation, including, but not limited to, false or misleading information regarding medicine or vaccinations, false or misleading information regarding elections and conspiracy theories.”

So the government and its politicians determine what is true or factual, then penalizes (up to $100,000 for each violation) these companies if they allow misinformation or disinformation on their sites. My question is who will be the fact checkers, who verify the truth or facts of the matter?

Would fact checkers be without political bias in determining to let all opinions be heard? Do you trust Republicans to appoint unbiased fact-checking commissions to verify truth? Do you trust any politician to appoint such a commission? I would rather make up my own mind than have fact checkers restrict my full access to news and alternate opinions.

Would a politician’s opposition to a border wall or support of California’s immigration policy be allowed to be heard? Will opposition to abortion in a state that has pledged to make itself an abortion sanctuary be punishable?

Would it become unlawful to voice an opinion that goes counter to the fact checkers’ truth? If so, what punishment would there be for an “incorrect” opinion? A fine? Jail time? Censorship? Usually, if something is deemed unlawful, there is a penalty of some kind.

Here are the bills up for debate in coming weeks centered on immunization, freedom of speech, medical freedom and COVID-19 information. We owe it to ourselves and our children to know the facts and to make up our own minds:

∎ Senate Bill 1390 would ban any person or organization from saying statements the government deems untrue or misleading, including on the internet and in ads.

∎ Assembly Bill 2098 would classify dissemination or promotion of misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19 as “unprofessional” and possibly subject to disciplinary action from the medical board.

∎ Senate Bill 920 would allow for the medical board to investigate and access physician files without patient consent.

∎ Senate Bill 871 would add COVID-19 to a list of immunization requirements for public and private schools.

∎ Senate Bill 866 would make minors age 12 and older able to consent to medical care and treatment without parental approval.

∎ Senate Bill 1464 would require law enforcement agencies to enforce all lawful orders from the state Department of Public Health.

∎ Senate Bill 1184 would enable school health personnel to disclose children’s medical information to a third party without parental consent.

∎ Assembly Bill 1797 would create a vaccine tracking program and allow for government agencies to access vaccine records of all persons.

All information on the current status of these bills can be found at the state’s website: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billSearchClient.xhtml .

Robert Emmett lives in Grass Valley.