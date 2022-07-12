Robert Clark: The real gold is all around us

A few weeks ago, our East Bennett home burned to the ground. We escaped with only the clothes we were wearing and our dog.

As devastating as it has been, it has reminded us that the real beauty of our community is not the trees or whatever gold lies beneath our homes. It is in the hearts and actions of our neighbors, dedicated volunteers and public servants that are ready and willing to provide their support.

I hope you never have to experience them first hand, but feel it is important that you know about them and will join us in our grateful appreciation.

It started with our neighbor, Jim Stewart, who made the 911 call and rushed to our aid.

The firefighters arrived in just minutes. To say they were amazing is an understatement. Yes, they bravely work to contain and extinguish fires, but their training and dedication goes much further. It was as though we were watching an amazing orchestration with each member carrying out a well planned role.

They know what is really important — the things that can’t be replaced. They saved hundreds of photos, chopped holes in walls of rooms yet to be consumed and passed jewelry boxes, dresser drawers, even a hope chest containing baby shoes and other priceless memorabilia to awaiting hands.

We are still finding items we presumed to be lost that they had spared.

Before they transported us to the hospital, they gave us a prepaid credit card that would pay for food and lodging.

At the hospital we met additional angels, all so competent and caring. Emergency room staff, the nursing staff, doctor, support personnel — all not just doing their job, but providing comfort and compassion.

Multiple people from the Red Cross appeared from thin air to address our physical and emotional needs. They too provided a prepaid credit card that seemingly had funds added daily as needs were identified, replacement of eyeglasses, dentures, medications, on and on.

Since we lost all forms of ID, bank cards, credit cards, checks, electronic devices, all the things we depended on to live it was as if we were surrounded by guardian angels who have continued to follow up weeks later.

I never imagined the extent of their services or dedication. We don’t even know all their names. There were just too many of them.

The only way I can think of to thank them is via a public forum like this and to make all of you, our neighbors, aware of the important work they do so unselfishly and to encourage everyone to support them financially and by volunteering your efforts as well.

Firefighters don’t just put out fires. Medical professionals don’t just heal physical wounds. The Red Cross doesn’t just collect and distribute blood. I never imagined the services they all provide and I know I have only identified a few.

I don’t know what the future holds for us. Unlike many, we have a caring and loving family and we still have each other. We’ll somehow be OK.

Unfortunately, this could happen to you as it did to us and has to countless others. Please, please support these groups.

The real wealth of our community is not underground. It is in the hearts and minds of our neighbors. My prayer is that you don’t have to experience the tragedies we have, but that you help them provide their blessings to those who do. We are all so blessed that we live in such an amazing place.

Bob and Carlene Clark have been Grass Valley residents for over 20 years.