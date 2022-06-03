Rick Nelson: Worried about future for voting

Nevada County may be at risk of losing our free and fair elections. That’s a serious problem that shouldn’t be ignored or minimized. We need to confront it directly by exposing what appears to be happening.

There have been several excellent letters and opinion pieces published here in the last few weeks that have discussed some of the reasons why many of us are so alarmed. But I want to take it a step farther and directly address the core problem.

First, let’s remember that democracy is the foundation of the United States, and free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy. If our votes don’t count, we lose everything. Even if many of us just believe our votes don’t count, that seriously undermines our democracy.

Unfortunately, since the presidential election of 2020, a cancer has spread across the country, and it may be spreading to our county. In some states where Trump lost, there has been a concerted effort to suppress future voting by those citizens who are likely to vote against Trump or Republicans in general, and/or to subvert future elections in various ways, including by getting highly partisan people in positions to overturn election results.

The fiction that Trump actually won the election, or that the results were rigged against him, is called “The Big Lie” because it is. If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

A few extremists around the country, who either believe the Big Lie or don’t believe it but find that it works to their political advantage, are doing everything they can to undermine elections. It is now the documented strategy of the Republican Party to get local partisan candidates installed in nonpartisan elections offices throughout the nation.

Don’t believe it can’t happen in Nevada County, because it appears that it is happening here.

In Nevada County, our elections are run by the office of the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. A long title, but the important thing is the person who holds that title and runs that office must have the trust of the voters. It’s a nonpartisan position for obvious reasons. We want to be sure that voting will be as easy as possible and all valid votes will be counted and reported correctly.

We have three people running for the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters position here. One, Natalie Adona, is the current assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters and has impeccable qualifications and experience.

Another appears to have a personal vendetta against Ms. Adona and has few qualifications or experience, but he claims that there have been serious voting problems in the past and suggests he can fix them.

The third, Jason Tedder, has no qualifications or experience but makes some vague claims about concerns over past voting problems and suggests he will fix them as he learns on the job. He also has some specific plans to fix imagined problems that don’t exist.

The problem is that Mr. Tedder, aside from having no relevant qualifications for the job, also has often been vague about his background, experience and education, his medical pension and attending Lincoln Law School in Sacramento. And some of his supporters resorted to smear campaign against Ms. Adona, including slimy tactics like the “Anybody but Adona” hit piece that was circulated recently. Apparently they agree that Mr. Tedder doesn’t have the right qualifications, so they have to take the low road to help him out.

Mr. Tedder has publicly disavowed the smear campaign when questioned. He may be a nice guy, as supporters say, and he may not be aware of the true motives of his backers.

Mr. Tedder started his campaign with nearly $30,000, much of it in the form of maximum contributions ($3,000) from a small number of donors. By contrast, Ms. Adona began her campaign with just $5,700, most of it from small donations of $100 from individuals in the community.

With all the money being dumped into his campaign, this has all the appearances to me of an extremely partisan effort to buy the election and put a puppet candidate into this critical position.

We can’t afford to let that happen in Nevada County if we want to continue to have confidence in our elections. Be sure to vote by Tuesday, June 7, and be sure to vote for Natalie Adona.

Rick Nelson lives in Grass Valley.