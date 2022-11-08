Rick Nelson: Has The Union lurched to the right?

This is a question, not an accusation. But after the recent ownership and management changes at The Union there seemed to be a lot of right-wing (“conservative”) editorial content. I’m hoping that was just a fluke, but I’m concerned about our local paper misrepresenting our population, even unintentionally. But maybe the biggest problem is that some of the recent content has been intentionally deceptive.

To clarify, I use the term right-winger to refer to those who call themselves “conservatives” but have abandoned most conservative principles, in favor of the Trump and MAGA extremism that has poisoned the Republican party. Nixon, Reagan and the Bushes were conservatives, but none would fit in with the leadership of today’s party – they didn’t openly encourage political violence or attempts to overturn elections.

What caught my attention was a pair of misleading columns published within two days. In Oct. there was a column by Terry McLaughlin titled “What is gaslighting?”, followed by a column by Thea Hood titled “To tell the truth”. Both were classic exercises in deception and propaganda, cleverly disguised to seem reasonable and objective. I’ve been studying misinformation and disinformation (fancy words for lying, with specific connotations) for years, so I’m sensitive to this deception – which has become very common in the last six years, to the point where it now is a serious threat to our democracy.

McLaughlin provides a good explanation of gaslighting, then twists it by using only examples from the Biden White House, then tries to smooth over that incredible bias by admitting that it happens with both parties. She completely overlooks the master of modern gaslighting, Trump, who has been blatantly employing gaslighting for years, to the point that that many have come to accept it as normal. Worst of all, his supporters have embraced gaslighting and truly made it mainstream. It’s laughable to imply that the Democrats do it as much as the Republicans; there’s absolutely no comparison. No Democrats have come within a mile of Trump and his MAGAs.

Hood’s column claims to be defending the “truth”, but turns out to be a campaign ad for Kevin Kiley. She cherry-picks statements made by others in The Union, then covers for Kiley in every way possible. She accuses George Boardman of taking cheap shots at Kiley and slandering school board candidates. I think I’ve read every one of Boardman’s columns for the last year and he’s always been balanced and reasonable. She conveniently leaves out the lie that Kiley has spread about his opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, claiming that Jones is in favor of defunding the police. The truth is that Kiley represents the worst of current politicians: he’s an election denier, endorsed by Trump, which makes him complicit in the drive to undermine our democracy that is fueled by the chief gaslighter and all-time most untruthful president.

McLaughlin is a regular columnist. Hood is on the editorial board! While their extremist views are partly balanced by other regular contributors who actually represent the views of most citizens, their deceptive tactics shouldn’t go unchecked.

Americans appear to be at a crossroads, where we can choose to reclaim the principles our republic was founded on, or we can stand on the sidelines like most Germans did in the 1930s. Hitler relied on his own Big Lie to stoke fear and enable authoritarianism, just as Trump is using his Big Lie about the 2020 election to undermine our faith in our elections for the sake of his own power.

True patriots who believe in our constitution must do everything possible to stop this extremism. First, that means voting for candidates who will uphold the foundations of our republic. Dr. Kermit Jones is one such candidate. He’s a moderate, a medical doctor and veteran who reflects our core values. By electing him to Congress we can help save our wonderful country.

I hope others will also join me in speaking out whenever these one-sided extremist views are publicized. Some folks will be fooled by cleverly disguised misinformation, and assume that it reflects what most of us believe, if it’s repeated enough and isn’t corrected. The right-wingers are always much louder than the rest of us – just like your crazy uncle at Thanksgiving – but they’re in the minority.

For the record, I’m an independent, not a Democrat, but I believe strongly in democracy. And truth.

And I hope that I’m wrong about The Union having a right-wing bias. One test will be whether this gets published!

Rick Nelson is a resident of Grass Valley.