Richardt Stormsgaard: In the spirit of totalitarian idols

“A republic founded on equality became a prison for millions.”

—George Bush, 2003

Until very recently Democrats and Republicans supported the teaching of our racist history to further racial healing and reconciliation.

But many Republicans have moved to the extreme right in recent years and now want to prevent our schoolchildren from learning about the realities of slavery, segregation and the lingering effects of that discrimination that continues until today. Their pretext is that this basic knowledge is a threat to the stability of the republic and the tender sensibilities of our children.

Six Republican states have already banned critical race theory, two dozen more states are considering similar moves, and Tennessee is threatening to withhold $5 million to school districts teaching critical race theory. In our local paper, contributors regularly peddle updated Lost Cause myths and the imminent Marxist take-over of our educational and political system.





In the alternative universe of the far right, liberal Democrats have now become leftist extremists. By that logic, so were George Bush and other mainstream Republicans just a few years ago when they advocated for honest discourse in schools to achieve racial healing, just like the Democrats.

During a 2003 speech in Senegal, George Bush said, “My nation’s journey toward justice has not been easy and it is not over. The racial bigotry fed by slavery did not end with slavery or with segregation. And many of the issues that still trouble America have roots in the bitter experience of other times. But however long the journey, our destination is set: liberty and justice for all.”

On July 24, 2008, the House of Representatives passed a bi-partisan resolution, HR 194. It apologized for slavery, the Jim Crow legislation and the convict lease system: “African-Americans soon saw the fleeting political, social and economic gains they made during Reconstruction eviscerated by virulent racism, lynchings, disenfranchisement, black codes and racial segregation laws that imposed a rigid system of officially sanctioned racial segregation in virtually all areas of life. … African-Americans continue to suffer from the complex interplay between slavery and Jim Crow — long after both systems were formally abolished — through enormous damage and loss, both tangible and intangible, including the loss of human dignity, the frustration of careers and professional lives, and the long-term loss of income and opportunity … an apology for centuries of brutal dehumanization and injustices cannot erase the past, but confession of the wrongs committed can speed racial healing and reconciliation and help Americans confront the ghosts of their past.”

The Senate approved its version on June 18, 2009.

The 2008 election of Barrack Obama led to unprecedented scorched-earth Republican obstructionism in Congress, the emergence of the Tea Party, the birther lie, the Trump presidency, and his fabrication that many millions of Black and brown voters routinely cast illegal votes during elections, contrary to all evidence. Like the former Southern Democrats, conservative Republicans became intent on suppressing the black vote, and denying the long history of American racism as they rail against critical race theory.

Tucker Carlson on Fox News recently praised Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a week-long series of broadcasts, the first European country headed for fascism since Franco’s fall in 1975. Even the conservative-libertarian Cato Institute has described the Republican enthusiasm for Orban’s authoritarian policies as “reflecting the continued deterioration of the American right. … Support for the family and tradition is important but only when nestled within a democratic system and based on a liberal constitutional order.”

Since 2010, Orban gradually has subdued the democratic institutions in Hungary and thus become an inspiration for the American far right.

In early 2018, Steve Bannon earned roars of approval when he urged the far-right French National Front at its annual conference to “wear their racism like a badge of honor.”

When Turkey, Russia, and China all adopted recent constitutional changes ending the two-term limits for their authoritarian leaders, Trump hailed these efforts, suggesting, “We should try that sometime.” Trump consistently praised Putin, Xi Jinping, Erdogan, and Kim Jong Un for their “strength” while excoriating his own national security and military officials and our democratic allies around the world.

Trump has violated our democratic institutions and the rule of law throughout his presidency. After the election, he put pressure on the Department of Justice and half a dozen states to adopt his lie about massive voter fraud among minority voters, despite recounts and hand counts, while filing more than 50 baseless lawsuits to justify his attempted coup in the spirit of his totalitarian idols.

Richardt Stormsgaard lives in Nevada City.