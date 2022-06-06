Richardt Stormsgaard: Democracy in trouble

A half-century ago, the American middle class was the envy of the rest of the world, and most Republican and Democratic politicians generally worked for the interests of all Americans. The differences between the party platforms were negligible, with Republicans warier of federal governmental influence.

Today, most Democrats can reasonably be described as a newer version of the moderate Republicans of the Eisenhower and Nixon administration. Meanwhile, a considerable minority of Democrats moved to the far left.

After the almost daily violations of our democratic institutions during President Donald Trump’s administration, our democracy is in serious trouble.

After the failed Trump coup, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy promised the country that Republicans would reconfirm their commitment to democracy by holding Trump accountable for the attempted coup, his final and most egregious misdeed. But McConnell and McCarthy quickly caved to the extremist elements.

The Trump insurgency was based on the myth of fraudulent elections, but since there was zero evidence of such fraud, a small number of honest Republican election officials and judges committed to democracy prevented the coup.

Since the failed coup, many of the best conservative minds are now busy reintroducing the concept of “independent state legislatures,” which was struck down multiple times during the 1800s. If reinstated, this principle would allow state election officials to refuse to certify the democratic state election results, claiming fraud, and the state legislature would then select the electors to the Electoral College.

Since there are about 10 heavily gerrymandered states with nearly equal numbers of Democratic and Republican voters in which Republicans have either substantial or huge over-representation in the state legislatures, the adoption of this principle could lead to the United States becoming a sham democracy similar to countries like Russia, Turkey and dozens of other semi-totalitarian or totalitarian countries much admired by Trump, Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson.

Scarily, several Supreme Court members have already expressed willingness to reconsider this newly resurrected concept of “independent state legislatures.”

The Vietnam War protests created a deep rift in the population, which still lingers today as millions of moderates, especially in the American heartland, abandoned the Democratic Party. While well-established communist parties were voted out of parliaments in Europe due to disgust over Soviet aggression in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, American socialists experienced a resurgence.

Before the 1980 election, progressive Ted Kennedy refused to endorse moderate Jimmy Carter, who today is regularly praised in the Daily Kos, a left-leaning progressive media outlet. The antagonism between liberal and progressive Democrats helped pave the way for the election of Reagan, the father of today’s Republican regressive nihilism.

Over the past century and more, socialism has failed time and time again in all modern Western democracies. Yet much of the American far-left still believe, driving ever more moderates to the right.

In both the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections, three million progressive protest votes led to the elections of first George Bush and then Donald Trump. Even worse, as a result, we now have a regressive Supreme Court, which almost certainly will chip away at not just voting and civil rights but the very fabric of our liberal democracy for many decades to come as centuries-old values are forced upon the American 21st-century population under the guise of “originalism.”

In their youth, both Olaf Scholz and Jacques Chirac were socialists like Bernie Sanders, but they became leaders of German and French coalition governments after they outgrew outdated and widely debunked Marxist concepts like the “eternal class struggle” and “the intrinsic evil of the corporate class” as they realized that opportunity and wealth for lower-income citizens in modern democracies is best achievable through well-regulated stakeholder capitalism.

In the typical left-wing blend of blindness and delusion, they blamed Democratic liberals for Republican advances. Despite being labeled capitalist stooges, mainstream Democrats have been loath to point out that the exact opposite is the case: The more socialists clamor and agitate for their “ideas,” the more moderates move to the right, and Republicans gain in strength.

Liberals correctly decry conservative media disinformation, but much of the so-called progressive media falsely describe Bernie Sanders and others as benign American progressive liberals and/or European type social democrats, leading millions of liberal progressives to disastrously support these socialist candidates who promote policies and programs far, far out of not just the American mainstream, but that of Western liberal democracies as well.

Richardt Stormsgaard lives in Nevada City.