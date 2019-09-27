Richardt Stormsgaard: Could a democratic socialist win in the US?

There are less than 60,000 Democratic socialists in the U.S., so prospects for achieving influence in the U.S. are not good.

Luckily for socialists however, the right-wing has successfully and grossly inaccurately labeled progressive legislation socialism for decades, so many Americans have become thoroughly confused about the actual meaning of socialism.

This is now giving the current Democratic extreme left an opportunity to piggy-back onto the lie developed by the American right-wing that progressive legislation constitutes socialism. Democratic socialists now routinely claim credit for legislation that they had no part in. Progressive legislation in the U.S. in the 1930s, the 1960s, and the 1970s was established by liberal Democrats and moderate Republicans. I

n Europe it was established by social democratic/labor parties cooperating with various centrist parties. In the U.S. socialists had no part in this progressive legislation, and in most of Northern and Western Europe they only had peripheral influence.

Today, American socialists consider the New Deal legislation planned economy that should inspire the U.S. to turn toward socialism unlike corporatist Obama and his extensive stimulus package in 2009, thwarted two years later by Republican gains in 2010. Social Security was intended to provide a modest income for everybody in their old age. Germany had such a system in 1889, Denmark in 1891, and a disability pension in 1921.

Wikipedia states: “In contrast to modern social Democrats, democratic socialists believe that policy reforms and state interventions aimed at addressing social inequities and suppressing the economic contradictions of capitalism will ultimately exacerbate the contradictions, seeing them emerge elsewhere in the economy under a different guise. Democratic socialists believe the fundamental issues with capitalism are systemic in nature and can only be fixed by replacing the capitalist economic system with socialism, i.e. by replacing private ownership with collective ownership of the means of production and extending democracy to the economic sphere.”

Bernie Sanders claims he wants American society to become more like the Nordic countries. Yet these countries are proof of the profound fallacy of socialist dogma. Social democratic/labor parties and centrist parties created strong regulations of industry and finance while establishing an extensive social safety net, universal health care, affordable education and much more within their different free enterprise systems.

As a result of the symbiotic relationship between government and free enterprise lower incomes have risen three to four times in most of Europe since 1980 (2018 World Inequality Report). According to both Forbes and Business Insider, Denmark, with its with very high tax rates and myriads of regulations is rated a better country in which to do business than the U.S. with its loose regulations, low wages and taxes.

Since 1980 lower incomes in the U.S. have shrunk, middle-class incomes have stagnated, investments in infra-structure, research and development have decreased sharply, costs of higher education and health-care have increased greatly, and American inequality has steadily risen while staying at an acceptable rate in most of the world.

To explain this unique American phenomenon, Democratic socialists are revisiting the old myth of the inherent evil of capitalism as the cause of American lower income stagnation, but there are dozens of advanced countries around the world that successfully have tempered free enterprise to the benefit of all their citizens. What happened to cause American economic decline, only a half century ago the envy of the rest of the world?

The main reason is obvious. Great numbers of Americans wanted less taxes and less regulations. They wanted the government off their backs. Tens of millions of working class Americans began voting against their own interests beginning during the 1980’s. Anti-government right-wing rhetoric with racist and sexist undertones led these voters to embrace trickle-down-economics, support huge tax-cuts benefiting primarily the very wealthy, and welcome the defunding of agencies and programs that often had been established for their benefit.

Sanders pretends to be a European type social democrat but he is a far-left socialist. You will not find European social democrats writing books about “the revolution” or railing against the millionaires and the billionaires that provide wealth and opportunity to the rest of us.

A younger Sanders also denounced the millionaires and billionaires when they paid 70% to 80% in income tax and almost 50% in corporate tax during the 1980s and before, laying the foundation for exceptional American middle-class wealth that extends until today generations later.

Richardt Stormsgaard lives in Nevada City.