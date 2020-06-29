Richard & Julie Baker: An open letter from businesses, nonprofits and civic leadership of Nevada County in support of California’s public health mandate

You pull up to a four-way stop in Nevada County, and no one moves because we all wave to each other to go first.

Sound familiar? If so, then you have experienced the Nevada County way.

We are the community that takes care of each other. Today, we need that community spirit more than ever.

Remember when we sheltered at home and everything was shut down? It was hard but we did it and Nevada County held at 41 cases for a month. Then, to prevent businesses from failing, and because our mental health from living in isolation was threatened, we started to reopen.

If you agree wearing a face covering in public and continuing social distancing is better than isolation and shutdown, please let your voice be heard.

Today we are at 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and rising. We have people across the spectrum refusing to do what seems to be a much easier sacrifice than isolation; wearing a mask in public. Our businesses, elected officials and public health officers are facing threats. These are our community members doing their best to keep us safe.

Our public health officials are educated in science and medicine. They are not politicians, they are public servants dedicated to public safety. More than ever our lives depend on being able to trust guidance from public health leaders and departments. When we silence or threaten those charged with safeguarding the public’s health, we undermine our ability to stay as healthy as possible.

Who are we impacting by not following the guidelines? Maybe it’s your 16-year-old neighbor at their first grocery store job, being harassed while asking a customer to wear a mask. Maybe it’s your aunt or nephew who has an autoimmune disease and is high risk. Maybe it’s law enforcement, called over a mask dispute, instead of managing a far greater emergency like an accident or fire.

Where will we be if we don’t follow the guidelines, and cases continue to rise?

Likely headed into another shutdown which would devastate our local economy even more.

At this moment in history, we will be remembered for our sacrifice and our ability to adapt while facing increasing financial instability, mental health challenges, and public health crises. We must ensure Nevada County remains strong. We must wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash our hands regularly. This is for the benefit of us all.

If you agree wearing a face covering in public and continuing social distancing is better than isolation and shutdown, please let your voice be heard. Attend virtual public meetings, write or speak to your supervisor or local elected, and share your support for enforcement of the mandate. Write a letter to the editor. Write or call your favorite stores and commend them or insist they enforce mask wearing.

Share this letter with your networks. Do your part to keep Nevada County safe and resilient.

Please join us, the undersigned businesses and community members, in taking a stand to protect our public health officials, our front line essential workers, our neighbors and yourself by following the state mandate to wear a mask when in public. Together we will rebuild Nevada County. #wearamask #NevadaCountyStrong

Julie and Richard Baker, Nevada City

Dr. Brian Evans, CEO, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley

Dawn Harris, MD; Chief, Department of Medicine, Director, Emergency Medicine Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley

Roger Hicks, Co-owner and Medical Director of YubaDocs Urgent Care, Grass Valley

Linda Rachmel, Co-founder and Owner, YubaDocs Urgent Care, Grass Valley

Dan Castles, CEO, Telestream, Nevada City

John and Darlene Abt, Owners, AJA Video Systems Inc., Grass Valley

Chris Maher, General Manager, Briarpatch Co-op, Grass Valley

David Painter, Retired, SPD Markets, Nevada City

Erin & Dan Thiem, owners, Outside Inn & Inntown Campground, Nevada City

Ron & Julie Carrara, Broad Street Inn, Nevada City

Amber Jo Manuel, Executive Director, The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley

Jesse Locks, Executive Director, Nevada City Film Festival

Jeff Clark, Owner, Onyx Theatre, Nevada City

Julie and Ken Hardin, InConcert Sierra, Grass Valley

John Taber, Executive Producer KVMR Celtic Festival and Marketplace; Festival Director, California World Fest, a benefit for The Center for the Arts

Ana Action, Executive Director, FREED, Grass Valley

Marina Bernheimer, Executive Director, Child Advocates of Nevada County

Jennifer Singer, Executive Director, The Friendship Club, Nevada City

Jackie Wapp, President, Nevada City Lions

Joe Stehmeyer, BSN, Kari Stehmeyer of the Karing Closet of Nevada County

Eliza Tudor, Nevada City

Lorraine Gervais, Artist, Nevada City

Jamie Reeves, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Board member, Nevada City

David and Alison L. Cohen, Nevada City, Cohen Defense Group

Charlie Faber, Owner, C&D Construction Inc, Grass Valley

Tom Strolle, Best Friends Animal Clinic, Grass Valley

Dr. Leslie Phillips, Veterinarian, Grass Valley

Daniel Batchelor, Elevation 2477, Nevada City

Matt and Michelle Margulies, Accountability Pro, Inc., Nevada City

John Baker, Nevada City Engineering, Inc.

Cynthia Stewart, owner, NetLinked Solution, Inc., Nevada City

Steve Hurley, Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, Grass Valley

Jack Pascoe, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist, Grass Valley

Roger Burger, PhD, Immunology, Nevada City

Cristine Kelly & Gregory Gilbert, Fix Creative & In Balance Physical Therapy and Acupuncture, Nevada City

Arly Helm, MS, Nutrition and Food Science, Nevada City

Jenna Wardel, Glo Med Aesthetics, Nevada City

Micheleen Bowman, Dragonfly Salon, Nevada City

Stuey Weills, Gray Goose, Nevada City

Roi Lynn Arnold and Lize Hottegindre, ABSTRAKT, Nevada City

Justine Jacus, Beads Galore, Grass Valley

Lorri Flores, Pete’s Pizza, Grass Valley

Beth Moore and David Kuczora, Wild Eye Pub, Grass Valley

Nancy & Tim Solyan, Brew Bakers Coffee & Tea House, Grass Valley

Dr. Lee Zasloff, Adjunct Professor, Sierra College, Grass Valley

John Regan, Nevada City

Kathy & Brett Dotson, Nevada City

Lucy and Bruce Bottrell, Grass Valley

Melinda Booth, Nevada City

Carol A. Turner, Nevada City

Andrew & Cindy Pawlowski, Nevada City

Nina Janowsky Snegg & Mike Snegg, Nevada City

Barbara & Ed Thomas, Nevada City

Roseanne Burke, Nevada City

Luanne McKinnon, Nevada City

Melissa Seibold, Nevada City

Sandra Barrington, Nevada City

Erika Lee Seward, Nevada City

Bob Branstrom, Grass Valley

Leonard and Michele DiFranco, Grass Valley

Marni Marshall, Nevada City

Jordan Fisher Smith, Nevada City

John and Michelle Baker, Nevada CIty

Patricia Nelson & Tuck Weills, Nevada City

Greg Sharp and Karen Leigh Sharp, Nevada City

Joan Merriam, Nevada City

Jalana Smith, Grass Valley

Alison Sweetser, Grass Valley

Carol Kuczora, Grass Valley

Vilina Hutter, Nevada City

Rick & Jan Sweringen, Nevada City

Regan Gere, Nevada City

Jaceline Pascoe, Grass Valley

Jon Blinder, Nevada City

Kimberly Pepe (Pepper), Homes with Pepper, Rough and Ready

Marty and Kathleen Lombardi, Grass Valley