Richard & Julie Baker: An open letter from businesses, nonprofits and civic leadership of Nevada County in support of California’s public health mandate
Julie & Richard Baker
You pull up to a four-way stop in Nevada County, and no one moves because we all wave to each other to go first.
Sound familiar? If so, then you have experienced the Nevada County way.
We are the community that takes care of each other. Today, we need that community spirit more than ever.
Remember when we sheltered at home and everything was shut down? It was hard but we did it and Nevada County held at 41 cases for a month. Then, to prevent businesses from failing, and because our mental health from living in isolation was threatened, we started to reopen.
Today we are at 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and rising. We have people across the spectrum refusing to do what seems to be a much easier sacrifice than isolation; wearing a mask in public. Our businesses, elected officials and public health officers are facing threats. These are our community members doing their best to keep us safe.
Support Local Journalism
Our public health officials are educated in science and medicine. They are not politicians, they are public servants dedicated to public safety. More than ever our lives depend on being able to trust guidance from public health leaders and departments. When we silence or threaten those charged with safeguarding the public’s health, we undermine our ability to stay as healthy as possible.
Who are we impacting by not following the guidelines? Maybe it’s your 16-year-old neighbor at their first grocery store job, being harassed while asking a customer to wear a mask. Maybe it’s your aunt or nephew who has an autoimmune disease and is high risk. Maybe it’s law enforcement, called over a mask dispute, instead of managing a far greater emergency like an accident or fire.
Where will we be if we don’t follow the guidelines, and cases continue to rise?
Likely headed into another shutdown which would devastate our local economy even more.
At this moment in history, we will be remembered for our sacrifice and our ability to adapt while facing increasing financial instability, mental health challenges, and public health crises. We must ensure Nevada County remains strong. We must wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash our hands regularly. This is for the benefit of us all.
If you agree wearing a face covering in public and continuing social distancing is better than isolation and shutdown, please let your voice be heard. Attend virtual public meetings, write or speak to your supervisor or local elected, and share your support for enforcement of the mandate. Write a letter to the editor. Write or call your favorite stores and commend them or insist they enforce mask wearing.
Share this letter with your networks. Do your part to keep Nevada County safe and resilient.
Please join us, the undersigned businesses and community members, in taking a stand to protect our public health officials, our front line essential workers, our neighbors and yourself by following the state mandate to wear a mask when in public. Together we will rebuild Nevada County. #wearamask #NevadaCountyStrong
Julie and Richard Baker, Nevada City
Dr. Brian Evans, CEO, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley
Dawn Harris, MD; Chief, Department of Medicine, Director, Emergency Medicine Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley
Roger Hicks, Co-owner and Medical Director of YubaDocs Urgent Care, Grass Valley
Linda Rachmel, Co-founder and Owner, YubaDocs Urgent Care, Grass Valley
Dan Castles, CEO, Telestream, Nevada City
John and Darlene Abt, Owners, AJA Video Systems Inc., Grass Valley
Chris Maher, General Manager, Briarpatch Co-op, Grass Valley
David Painter, Retired, SPD Markets, Nevada City
Erin & Dan Thiem, owners, Outside Inn & Inntown Campground, Nevada City
Ron & Julie Carrara, Broad Street Inn, Nevada City
Amber Jo Manuel, Executive Director, The Center for the Arts, Grass Valley
Jesse Locks, Executive Director, Nevada City Film Festival
Jeff Clark, Owner, Onyx Theatre, Nevada City
Julie and Ken Hardin, InConcert Sierra, Grass Valley
John Taber, Executive Producer KVMR Celtic Festival and Marketplace; Festival Director, California World Fest, a benefit for The Center for the Arts
Ana Action, Executive Director, FREED, Grass Valley
Marina Bernheimer, Executive Director, Child Advocates of Nevada County
Jennifer Singer, Executive Director, The Friendship Club, Nevada City
Jackie Wapp, President, Nevada City Lions
Joe Stehmeyer, BSN, Kari Stehmeyer of the Karing Closet of Nevada County
Eliza Tudor, Nevada City
Lorraine Gervais, Artist, Nevada City
Jamie Reeves, Nevada Joint Union High School District, Board member, Nevada City
David and Alison L. Cohen, Nevada City, Cohen Defense Group
Charlie Faber, Owner, C&D Construction Inc, Grass Valley
Tom Strolle, Best Friends Animal Clinic, Grass Valley
Dr. Leslie Phillips, Veterinarian, Grass Valley
Daniel Batchelor, Elevation 2477, Nevada City
Matt and Michelle Margulies, Accountability Pro, Inc., Nevada City
John Baker, Nevada City Engineering, Inc.
Cynthia Stewart, owner, NetLinked Solution, Inc., Nevada City
Steve Hurley, Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, Grass Valley
Jack Pascoe, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist, Grass Valley
Roger Burger, PhD, Immunology, Nevada City
Cristine Kelly & Gregory Gilbert, Fix Creative & In Balance Physical Therapy and Acupuncture, Nevada City
Arly Helm, MS, Nutrition and Food Science, Nevada City
Jenna Wardel, Glo Med Aesthetics, Nevada City
Micheleen Bowman, Dragonfly Salon, Nevada City
Stuey Weills, Gray Goose, Nevada City
Roi Lynn Arnold and Lize Hottegindre, ABSTRAKT, Nevada City
Justine Jacus, Beads Galore, Grass Valley
Lorri Flores, Pete’s Pizza, Grass Valley
Beth Moore and David Kuczora, Wild Eye Pub, Grass Valley
Nancy & Tim Solyan, Brew Bakers Coffee & Tea House, Grass Valley
Dr. Lee Zasloff, Adjunct Professor, Sierra College, Grass Valley
John Regan, Nevada City
Kathy & Brett Dotson, Nevada City
Lucy and Bruce Bottrell, Grass Valley
Melinda Booth, Nevada City
Carol A. Turner, Nevada City
Andrew & Cindy Pawlowski, Nevada City
Nina Janowsky Snegg & Mike Snegg, Nevada City
Barbara & Ed Thomas, Nevada City
Roseanne Burke, Nevada City
Luanne McKinnon, Nevada City
Melissa Seibold, Nevada City
Sandra Barrington, Nevada City
Erika Lee Seward, Nevada City
Bob Branstrom, Grass Valley
Leonard and Michele DiFranco, Grass Valley
Marni Marshall, Nevada City
Jordan Fisher Smith, Nevada City
John and Michelle Baker, Nevada CIty
Patricia Nelson & Tuck Weills, Nevada City
Greg Sharp and Karen Leigh Sharp, Nevada City
Joan Merriam, Nevada City
Jalana Smith, Grass Valley
Alison Sweetser, Grass Valley
Carol Kuczora, Grass Valley
Vilina Hutter, Nevada City
Rick & Jan Sweringen, Nevada City
Regan Gere, Nevada City
Jaceline Pascoe, Grass Valley
Jon Blinder, Nevada City
Kimberly Pepe (Pepper), Homes with Pepper, Rough and Ready
Marty and Kathleen Lombardi, Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User