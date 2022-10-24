Richard Howell: ‘Make America smart again’

You’ll see that thought on my bumper sticker as well as some of my tee shirts. As a retired teacher, I mean it…in two ways. First, I am appalled by the lazy thinking of the doctrinaire types who isolate themselves with social media and cable networks that keep them obsessed with mistruths that have been repeatedly proved to be false. They may be relatively small groupings, but their power that the major parties pander to them.

The second way I encourage America to become smart is to remind voters of the evils of political parties and what I’ll call, “party thinking.” An intelligent voter treats each candidate or proposition as a distinct entity or action. Is online gambling a healthy business to endorse in law, or no? Should flavored tobacco products be available to young people, or no? Is abortion a matter of individual conscious, or not? Is Kevin Kiley or Kermit Jones likely to better act, as a congressman, in ways that serve the breadth of the 3rd district citizens? Intelligent voting is not the realm of party thinking, and voting for party is a lazy way to run a country. It’s not what our founding fathers experienced or endorsed. In fact, they were aware of its dangers.

While, until recently, a registered Democrat, I’ve not contributed to or supported that party. My registration was a necessity, until recently, for voting in the Democratic primary. I felt that that gave me the best opportunity to say what kind of government I wanted. I have no love of the parties and have never voted a straight party ticket, including in the upcoming election. I vote my values, and when I’m unsure on an issue, I seek out information and reasoning from a variety of sources. Information supports reasoning. Reasoning, consistent with one’s values, and apart from nonsense about party “images,” produces an intelligent vote. You won’t achieve wisdom with 40-second sound bites on any TV channel. And not every problem has a political solution.

To the parties, image, not values, is just about everything. Skilled in persuasion, and with well-funded propaganda machines, they’ll do their best to encourage you to believe that the other side is evil. Nonsense! Their major concern is power and patronage. Put parties in their place. How, you ask? Change your registration to “no political preference” and begin to think of yourself as an independent. Lacking “the faithful,” parties will diminish in power. Even better, those who see themselves as independent will likely act as independents, turning away from social media and cable brainwashing, educating themselves, and voting their informed conscience. Absent the labels and lazy thinking, America just might have a chance. In a nation of “independents,” intelligent voices will have a greater opportunity to be heard, debate will be informed. Issues will have primacy over the name-calling, distrust, and hate bred by party politics.

Intelligent voting is vitally important to me in the upcoming Congressional election. From my perspective, we have one candidate who is a party regular, a career politician. If elected, I’m quite certain that he’ll vote as Kevin McCarthy tells him to vote. Kevin McCarthy’s primary goal is to eliminate and block Democratic successes of the past two years…the expression of politics at its worst. He has no plan to curb inflation or solve any problems. Kiley’s opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, is a political newcomer. No doubt, on major legislation, he’ll vote with the Democratic bloc in Congress. It’s how Congress currently works. But in terms of his work throughout the range of Congressional duties, his independent positions are clear. He’ll represent us, not his party. Don’t take my conclusions for fact; they’re mine. Visit the websites of both candidates. See who has a plan for America, who’s given thought to each of the many challenges we face. Then vote for the common good.

“Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men.” ― John Adams

Richard Howell lives in Nevada City.