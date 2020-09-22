Richard Ferguson: An adaptation of the ‘Gettysburg Address’ to the November 3 election

“Twelve score and four years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great November election, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated can endure.

We are met in a great political battle field of that election. We have come to dedicate a portion of that political battlefield to the memory of those who gave their lives in pursuit of our nation’s ideals — either in uniform in America’s foreign wars or in civilian clothes in America’s civil rights’ battles.

It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But in a larger sense, we cannot … The brave men and women, living and dead, who have done so have consecrated our county … far above our poor power to add or detract. It is rather for us the voters in this coming election to be dedicated to the unfinished work which they who fought and died for have thus far so nobly advanced. It is for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that these heroes shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a renewed birth of freedom, and that government of all the people, by all the people, and for all the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Before you vote, please consider which candidate will better help us live up to the promise our forefathers made in dedicating our country to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Richard Ferguson

Nevada City