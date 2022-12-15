Richard Cristdahl: What are you going to eat when the grocery store shelves are empty?

Maybe it’s time to look at FOOD SUSTAINABILITY now, before it’s too late. There is a lot of talk in the news about reduced farm production and food shortages in the near future. Are you prepared for a food shortage? It’s a wise decision to stock up on food and have several weeks to several months’ supply on hand, although just hoarding will not be enough if these forecasted rumors are true. You are going to have-to-have a steady and reliable supply of food in your future if this happens, or you could go hungry, or even starve. As for most of the population a reduction in food could be a healthy thing.

Setting that comment aside, a drastic shift in food supply needs to be planned for if you want to eat regularly and FOOD SUSTAINABILITY could be the key. So what is food sustainability and how do you plan for it? Food sustainability, is a decentralized local food system that either augments your food supply or supplies your entire diet. Let us hope that augmentation is all you will need, but to be safe you might want to base all your dietary needs locally with foods that will be available when you need it, for the long haul.

You are very lucky here in Nevada County to have so many small farms and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms that supply food directly to the public. And if you are not already a member of one of them, you should sign up now before they become overwhelmed with applicants later. You should also make plans to garden, to supplement your food needs.

Make gardening a social thing. Start talking to your friends about forming a food collective, you will be amazed where you can garden. Replace lawns and flowers with food, using flowers for insect control. If you have limited space, try container gardening, vertical gardening, or secure a space in a community garden. Books can help: “Postage Stamp Gardening” illustrates the French Intensive Method and “The Twelve-Month Harvest” shows you how to preserve food, do rotational crops, inner cropping, and how to extend growing seasons.

Food preservation is very important if you want to eat during the colder months. Freezing, canning, drying, and pickling are skills you may need to learn. BUT, the most important item in being food sustainable is your diet, what you eat and how much you eat, as I mentioned earlier. Yes, most people need to eat less, to become healthier and more sustainable. Americans over eat, and Nevada Countians are no exception. If you are overweight, you are definitely not eating sustainable, and your health could be at risk. You need to eliminate foods from your diet that are not sustainable.

What are the differences between sustainable and non-stainable foods? A sustainable food is one that is efficiently grown, local, and has a small carbon footprint. For a list of non-stainable foods, you need not look farther than ANIMAL PROTEIN: red meat, fish, fowl, eggs, milk and cheese, sold at your local grocery store.

Red meat is at the top of the list at 70% inefficient. This is because the meat you eat (99% of it), is GMO-grain fed. That grain is a food humans could eat, before going through the cow; also grain fed animals have a much higher fat content, and are less nutrient dense than grass fed animals. So if you need to eat meat, check out your local farms for grass fed meat, eggs, milk and cheese; and eat less of it. Also, goat dairy is easier for humans to digest.

Next is to reduce processed foods, and guess what, they also contain major amounts of GMO-grains (some with and some without the cow). Also, eliminate High Fructose GMO-Corn Syrup (HFCS), and additives like colorings and preservatives that make manufactured food look edible.

If all of this seems confusing and you don’t know where to start, go online and look up the Mediterranean Diet. Starting on this diet will help you transition to a sustainable diet, but don’t forget all the other things involved. You’re not just changing your diet, remember to 1. Reduce food intake (for most of you), 2. Cut animal protein in half (for all of you), and 3. Eat local, sign up for a CSA, start a garden, join, or form a garden group; it’s as easy as 1,2,3 :-).

Richard Cristdahl

Nevada City